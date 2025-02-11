Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truxtun Completes Intense At Sea Training Period

    USS Truxtun spots USS Normandy

    Photo By Seaman Sierra Bryant | The Ticonderoga-class guided missile cruiser USS Normandy (CG-60) steams ahead of the...... read more read more

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Carrier Strike Group Four

    NORFOLK, Va. (Feb. 13, 2025) – The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) completed an intense at-sea training period, Feb. 7. Truxtun’s completion of a sustainment exercise (SUSTEX) provided opportunities for training, mentorship, and assessment of their tactical acumen operating within an integrated warfighting environment.

    “It was a tremendous opportunity for CSG-4 to work with USS Truxtun,” said Rear Adm. Max McCoy, commander, Carrier Strike Group 4. “These training exercises allow my team to challenge a ship in the most complex training environment. Our ships complete training to be worldwide deployable, and prepared to face a wide range of capable threats in an ever-evolving operational environment.”

    Integrated phase training events led by Carrier Strike Group’s 4 and 15 respectively support the Navy’s delivery of combat ready forces that deliver options and flexibility to civilian leadership and combatant commanders to deter adversaries, underpin American security, support economic prosperity, and reassure Allies and partners.

    "This exercise was an outstanding opportunity for our crew to come together and to increase our tactical proficiency and confidence as a warfighting team," said the ship’s Commanding Officer Cmdr. James Koffi.

    “I am proud of our team’s performance, though I am more proud of their willingness to check egos at the door, maintain a learning mindset, and push themselves to be better Sailors each day.”

    Truxtun’s mission is to be ready in all respects to conduct prompt and sustained combat operations at sea, and on order, to pursue excellence, attack every challenge, and vanquish every obstacle in their path.

    USS Truxtun (DDG 103) is a multi-mission guided-missile destroyer with air warfare (AW), anti-submarine warfare (ASW), naval surface fire support (NSFS), and surface warfare (SUW) capability. Its ship’s company includes approximately 300 Sailors, with an additional 40 embarked air wing personnel assigned to the “Vipers” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 48.

