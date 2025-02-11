Team Travis strengthens community ties with Civic Leader Tour

Photo By Brian Collett | U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 and the Western Launch and...... read more read more Photo By Brian Collett | U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 and the Western Launch and Test Range commander, briefs Travis civic leaders on the capabilities of Space Force and the installation at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Feb. 5, 2025. The 60th Air Mobility Wing hosted a Civic Leader Tour, providing local elected officials, business leaders and honorary commanders with an inside look at U.S. Air Force and Space Force operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Collett) see less | View Image Page

TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, Calif. - The 60th Air Mobility Wing hosted a Civic Leader Tour, providing local elected officials, business leaders and honorary commanders with an inside look at U.S. Air Force and Space Force operations. During the three-day tour, participants travelled from Travis Air Force Base, California, to Eglin AFB, Florida, and Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, Feb. 3-5, 2025.



The tour began with participants boarding a U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus, the newest aircraft in Travis’ fleet. Shortly after takeoff, they witnessed an aerial refueling operation conducted by the 9th Air Refueling Squadron, demonstrating the precision required to sustain airborne operations. The 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron also conducted training, showcasing their ability to transport and monitor patients in flight.



“I believe they were most surprised by how we set up our equipment and conducted training scenarios," said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Lewis Donaldson, 60th AES clinical safety noncommissioned officer in charge. "Watching us respond to in-flight emergencies was likely an eye-opening experience for them, especially in the unique setting of an aircraft.”



At Eglin AFB, civic leaders were greeted by U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Mark Massaro, 96th Test Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Adam Guest, 96th TW command chief. Massaro provided an overview of Eglin’s mission and its partnership with surrounding communities, followed by discussions on shared challenges and opportunities for collaboration.



The tour included a visit to the 33rd Fighter Wing, where participants received a briefing on the capabilities of the F-35A Lightning II and viewed a static display. They also attended a briefing on artificial intelligence led by Lt. Col. Robert Waller, 96th Operations Group deputy commander.



Another tour highlight was visiting the McKinley Climatic Laboratory, where participants learned about the facility’s ability to simulate extreme weather conditions for testing military systems. The tour also included a stop at King Hangar, which is the base’s oldest hangar. Tech. Sgt. Michael Velasco, 96th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron loading standardization crew member, provided insights into the armaments used on F-15 and F-16 aircraft.



Before returning to Travis AFB, the civics stopped at Vandenberg SFB and received a briefing from U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 and Western Launch and Test Range commander. During the briefing, he highlighted the Space Force’s mission and Vandenberg’s role in national security, including partnerships with private aerospace companies. Civic leaders had the opportunity to visit Vandenberg’s Mission Control Center, where participants gained insight into space launch operations.



“As an educator, this experience instills a desire to find more ways I can positively impact the military families living in our community," said Dr. Sheila Barrett McCabe, Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District Educational Services assistant superintendent. "It has also inspired me to work with my team to develop a new Career Technical Education pathway and consider what knowledge and skills will be needed in 2030 and 2035.”



The Civic Leaders Tour provided a unique opportunity for participants to engage with military leaders, witness critical operations and gain a deeper understanding of how military installations interact with and support their communities.