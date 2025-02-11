Air Force Doc Saves Dolphin

Courtesy Photo | During the holiday period, someone dropped rocks into the Mississippi Aquarium dolphin...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | During the holiday period, someone dropped rocks into the Mississippi Aquarium dolphin tank located in Biloxi Miss. U.S. Air Force Gastroenterologist Lt. Col. Wassem Juakiem worked with the aquarium staff to remove a rock from a dolphin’s stomach. Juakiem, assigned to the 81st Medical Group, Keesler Medical Center, performed the procedure and successfully removed the rocks. see less | View Image Page

An Air Force doctor leveraged his medical expertise to rescue a dolphin in distress at a local aquarium in Biloxi, Mississippi.



During the 2024 holiday break, someone broke into the Mississippi Aquarium, located near Keesler Medical Center, and dropped rocks into the dolphin tank. After a few days, the aquarium staff noticed that one of the dolphins was not eating well. They discovered rocks in the dolphin's stomach and contacted a veterinarian for assistance.



Unfortunately, the veterinarian was unable to remove the rocks. Unsure of what to do next, the staff reached out to a contact on the East Coast for advice. This contact knew U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Wassem Juakiem, a gastroenterologist assigned to the 81st Medical Group, and recommended the aquarium staff reach out to him for help.



Dolphins swallow their food whole; they use their teeth to catch their prey but do not chew their food. Juakiem gathered the necessary information, conducted some research, and then visited the aquarium to assist the dolphin. He performed the procedure and successfully removed the rocks within 20 minutes. The latest update is that the dolphin is doing well!