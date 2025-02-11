Seventh Annual U.S. and Malaysia Airmen-to-Airmen Talks

CAMP MURRAY, Washington - The Washington Air National Guard hosted Pacific Air Forces and Royal Malaysian Air Force senior leaders for the seventh annual Airman-to-Airman Talks at Camp Murray, Washington, February 11-13.



The talks are an Air Force specific part of the bilateral defense talks that take place annually between the U.S. and Malaysia.



“I'm delighted and honored with the opportunity to host our partners from Pacific Air Force and the Royal Malaysian Air Force for this important event” said Brig. Gen. Kenneth Borchers, Commander Washington Air National Guard. “Our State Partnership relationship with Malaysia has made enormous strides in the past few years. I'm excited to capitalize on this momentum as we look to a promising future of even greater cooperation and interoperability.”



During the three-day program, Airmen participate in working groups where they collaboratively plan future engagements and share best practices with the goal of building stronger relationships. Working groups included conversations about enlisted and female professional development, air domain awareness, and exercise and engagements.



“The reason we do this is to help strengthen relationships with allies and partners in the pacific theatre,” said William Riggle, Pacific Air Forces Malaysia Desk Officer and event organizer. “The Royal Malaysian Air Force, Pacific Air Forces, and Washington Air National Guard have similar areas of interest, so this bilateral engagement program works really well.”



Washington and Malaysia have been formal partners through the National Guard State Partnership Program since 2017. Since that time the two partners have deepened their bonds through continued subject matter exchanges and exercises.



“It’s a great experience to work with our international partners and see where we can learn from them and they from us,” said MSgt Zach Rosenberg, an Enlisted Development Working Group Participant. “Despite our different force structures, we face some similar challenges.”



The event concluded with discussions of working group findings, a gift exchange, and a museum tour.

