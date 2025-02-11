La. Guard supports Super Bowl LIX security operations in New Orleans

Courtesy Photo | Louisiana National Guard Soldiers with Task Force Security assist citizens and...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Louisiana National Guard Soldiers with Task Force Security assist citizens and visitors in the French Quarter during Super Bowl week in New Orleans, Feb. 8, 2025, demonstrating their commitment to service and community support. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Joseph Barber) see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS—At the direction of Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, the Louisiana National Guard conducted security operations in support of Super Bowl LIX from Feb. 1-10, 2025, in New Orleans. More than 350 LANG Soldiers and Airmen from across the State were activated for the mission, working closely with multiple local, state, and federal agencies to enhance public safety and protect critical infrastructure throughout the city.

Guardsmen partnered with the Louisiana State Police, Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, LSU Hospitals, New Orleans Police Department, and Levee Police to support security efforts throughout the event.

Soldiers and Airmen assigned to Task Force Security provided 24-hour security at key locations within the French Quarter’s enhanced security zone, reinforcing law enforcement efforts to maintain a safe environment for residents and visitors. Task Force Security operated under Task Force Defender, the command element overseeing the LANG’s Super Bowl security mission.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to support local law enforcement in ensuring that everyone participating in the Super Bowl has a safe and enjoyable experience,” said Col. Joseph Barnett, Task Force Defender commander.

In addition to manning security posts, Guardsmen assisted with crowd control measures and response readiness in coordination with law enforcement agencies. Their participation was part of LANG’s broader commitment to state emergency response and security operations.

“The Louisiana National Guard’s role in assisting our agency partners is a testament to the adaptability and varied nature of our military duties,” said 1st Sgt. Lewis Sanders, Task Force Defender. “We’re trained to support the efforts of local authorities, especially during a crisis, where additional manpower and specialized skills are needed. Since I am also a civilian law enforcement officer, I know that the Guard’s response strengthens the bond between the military and civilian agencies, which fosters a sense of unity and shared responsibility in ensuring public safety. From both perspectives—as a Guardsman and a policeman—I see how both sides gain an enhanced capacity to respond effectively to various challenges while reinforcing the trust and cooperation between law enforcement and military personnel.”

“Citizen-Soldiers have been asked to do a lot in recent years, often making sacrifices in their personal and professional lives,” Barnett added. “Selfless service is one of the Army’s core values, and I want to personally thank every Soldier and Airman who volunteered for this mission. Their dedication exemplifies the best of the Louisiana National Guard.”

As a critical partner in Louisiana’s emergency response and public safety efforts, the Louisiana National Guard remains ready to support the state whenever called upon.