U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Japan Joint Staff host Joint Senior Leaders Seminar

Photo By Sgt. Angel Heraldez | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, front center, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, front second from left, Chief of Staff of the Japan Joint Staff, for a group photo during the Joint Senior Leaders Seminar at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, Feb. 11, 2025. The JSLS aims to continue strengthening bilateral commitments between the two nations and throughout the region.

HONOLULU — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff of the Japan Joint Staff, cohost the annual Joint Senior Leaders Seminar at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, Feb. 10-12, 2025.



Members of USINDOPACOM, the JJS and U.S. Forces Japan senior leaders shared dialogue related to bilateral security and defense cooperation, deterrence and response capabilities, the complex security environment, and leveraging new technologies in the cyber domain.



The U.S.-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, helping to provide stability and broader economic prosperity for more than 70 years.



