HONOLULU — Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, and Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff of the Japan Joint Staff, cohost the annual Joint Senior Leaders Seminar at USINDOPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith in Hawaii, Feb. 10-12, 2025.
Members of USINDOPACOM, the JJS and U.S. Forces Japan senior leaders shared dialogue related to bilateral security and defense cooperation, deterrence and response capabilities, the complex security environment, and leveraging new technologies in the cyber domain.
The U.S.-Japan alliance is the cornerstone of peace and security in the Indo-Pacific, helping to provide stability and broader economic prosperity for more than 70 years.
USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, fighting to win.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.12.2025 15:21
|Story ID:
|490662
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|13
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, Japan Joint Staff host Joint Senior Leaders Seminar, by PO1 John Bellino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.