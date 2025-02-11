Barksdale Airman Enables a Second Chance at Life

Courtesy Photo | Senior Airman Lorenzo Kawaihalau-Deleña, a contracting specialist with the 2nd...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Senior Airman Lorenzo Kawaihalau-Deleña, a contracting specialist with the 2nd Contracting Squadron, donates bone marrow at Carter BloodCare in Dallas, Texas, on Dec. 5, 2024. The Salute to Life Bone Marrow Program is a Department of Defense program that encourages bone marrow and stem cell donations from military personnel, their families, and DoD civilian employees. see less | View Image Page

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. — Imagine giving someone a second chance at life. That can be possible when you become part of the Salute to Life Department of Defense Bone Marrow Donation Program.



The Salute to Life DoD Bone Marrow Donation Program gives Airmen the opportunity to donate bone marrow and stem cells that can help save a life. By joining the registry, they can match with patients battling life-threatening illnesses.



Senior Airman Lorenzo Kawaihalau-Deleña, a contracting specialist with the 2nd Contracting Squadron, experienced the impact of this program firsthand.



“Knowing I gave someone a fighting chance is a feeling I’ll carry with me forever,” said Kawaihalau-Deleña. “You never know whose life you might save and being able to offer a second chance to someone feels empowering and deeply satisfying.”



Inspired by his mother’s dedication to helping others, Kawaihalau-Deleña joined the program to make a difference in someone's life.



“My mom volunteers without expecting anything in return, and her selflessness motivated me to take meaningful action,” said Kawaihalau-Deleña. “Joining this program felt like a physical act of selfless service that could save a life.”



Kawaihalau-Deleña first learned about the Salute to Life Bone DoD Marrow Donation Program in 2020 from a former colleague.



“His son, a bone marrow recipient, successfully found a match through the program,” said Kawaihalau-Deleña.



Joining the Salute to Life program is straightforward. Airmen can register during awareness events held on base or by visiting the program’s website.

The initial registration involves a quick cheek swab to collect DNA and determine compatibility with patients in need. If a match is found, donors undergo additional testing and either a peripheral blood stem cell collection or a bone marrow extraction, depending on the recipient's needs.



“The donation process was simple and manageable,” said Kawaihalau-Deleña. “The program takes care of everything, from travel to medical expenses, so you can focus on helping someone in need.”



The Salute to Life DoD Marrow Donation Program embodies the Air Force’s core values of service before self. By joining the registry, Airmen like Lorenzo show the power of selflessness.



“If you’re feeling nervous about donating, I completely understand—it’s natural to have concerns about something unfamiliar,” said Kawaihalau-Deleña. “Programs like Salute to Life go above and beyond to make sure you’re informed, comfortable, and supported every step of the way.”



“You will come away feeling that you saved someone’s life by your selflessness, and that is an unimaginable feeling,” said Kawaihalau-Deleña. “You are about to give someone the gift that can never be beaten — another chance at life.”



For more information on how to get involved, visit https://www.salutetolife.org or reach out to a Salute to Life advocate. Your decision to join could save someone's life.