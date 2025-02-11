HSM-79 holds Change of Command

Courtesy Photo | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 6, 2025) Cmdr. Alex Haupt, from Lodi, Wisconsin,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Feb. 6, 2025) Cmdr. Alex Haupt, from Lodi, Wisconsin, speaks as the new commanding officer of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79 during the change of command ceremony aboard Naval Station Rota, Spain, Feb. 6, 2025. HSM-79’s mission is to deploy the U.S. Navy’s finest, combat ready HSM detachments to conduct joint maritime operations at any time and place by having an extraordinary team of warfighting professionals dedicated to maintaining a culture of excellence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson) see less | View Image Page

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain -- Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, the “Griffins,” welcomed its newest commanding officer during a time-honored change of command ceremony aboard Naval Station Rota, Feb. 6.



During the change of command event, Cmdr. Alex “Bender” Haupt, a native of Lodi, Wisconsin, assumed all duties and responsibilities as the HSM-79 commanding officer from Cmdr. Chris “Rexy” Yost, of Mason City, Iowa.



The presiding officer for the ceremony, Capt. David Bizzarri, commodore, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Atlantic, talked about the importance of this command and the people who perform the mission.



"There is a reason why you say every Griffin, every day. It is a mindset and a philosophy HSM-79 lives by and leads by on a daily basis. Griffins always do it the right way to enable and sustain operational superiority," Bizzarri said. "Teamwork is your greatest strength which is forged by the leadership and character of our Sailors and those who lead them."



During Yost’s time as HSM-79’s commanding officer, he provided a comprehensive strategy to create a path to mission accomplishment for 292 Forward Deployed Naval Forces warfighters in the 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibilities. He also established his squadron as a premier 6th Fleet combat unit while ensuring a 100-percent mission execution rate of all Commander Task Force (CTF) 67 operational tasking.



"It has been an amazing honor to lead and serve the Griffin family in advancing maritime strike warfighting capabilities, strengthening interoperability and relationships with our NATO allies, and supporting United States' deterrence and maritime security efforts for various geographic combatant commanders."



Yost also led HSM-79 in achieving back-to-back Retention Excellence Awards (REA) for fiscal years 2023 and 2024, with HSM-79 being the recipient of the fiscal year 2024 REA Best in Class winner, and the highest retention rates across all HSM.



"Every Griffin should feel a deep sense of pride, purpose, and belonging for their invaluable contributions to the phenomenal forward-deployed mission success HSM-79 achieves every day. I look forward to watching the Griffins continue to soar under the leadership of Commander Haupt."



After assuming command during the change of command ceremony, Haupt discussed maintaining the legacy of warfighting readiness at HSM-79.



"The Griffins will build upon our legacy of warfighting excellence, tactical enhancements, and integration with our Spanish and NATO allies, to provide for the continued defense of Europe and execution of US 6th Fleet objectives."



HSM-79’s mission is to deploy the U.S. Navy’s finest, combat ready HSM detachments to conduct joint maritime operations at any time and place by having an extraordinary team of warfighting professionals dedicated to maintaining a culture of excellence.