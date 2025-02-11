U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr. promotion to major general

Photo By Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews | The 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina Army National...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Tim Andrews | The 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina Army National Guard, recognizes the promotion of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr. to major general, Feb. 8, 2025 in Anderson, South Carolina. Wholey was pinned by his wife Marilyn, son Trey, parents Richard and Sharon and will be assigned as the commander of the 263rd AAMDC. U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, commanding general, U.S. Army Cyber Command, spoke about the importance of the role of the Wholey family and the foundation they have served during U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr.’s service. U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Winston Brooks, commanding general U.S. Army Fires Center of Excellence and Fort Sill, conducted the oath of office. In attendance were U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Jones, deputy adjutant general of South Carolina, U.S. Army Col. (promotable) Ryan Price, 263rd AAMDC incoming deputy commander, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Norris McCall, state command sergeant major, South Carolina Army National and U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Davin Powell, 263rd AAMDC command sergeant major. see less | View Image Page

The 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command (AAMDC), South Carolina Army National Guard, recognizes the promotion of U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Richard A. Wholey Jr. to major general, Feb. 8, 2025, in Anderson, South Carolina. Wholey was pinned by his wife Marilyn, son Trey, parents Richard and Sharon and will be assigned as the commander of the 263rd AAMDC.



Family members of U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Wholey in attendance were, wife Marilyn, son Richard Trey Wholey III, his father, retired U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Richard Wholey, his mother Evelyn Martina, his step-mother retired U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Sharon Wholey, step-father Mike Martina, his brother Steve Wholey, retired Lt. Las Vegas Metro Police and his wife Anna, brother Nathaniel Wholey and wife Cassandra, his sister-in-law Gloria Martinez and husband Marty, retired Sgt. Connecticut State Police, aunts Helen Geisel and Janice Broader, his niece Sienna Wholey and boyfriend Jake, niece Kailee Morbach and husband Logan, niece Chelsey Tanner, and cousin Taylor Garmin.



The ceremony is officiated by U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, commanding general United States Cyber Command. The music is presented today by the 246th Army Band, South Carolina Army National Guard. The colors were presented by the Pershing Rifles from Clemson University.



Singing of the National Anthem is performed by retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 and Christian Music singing artist George Case, invocation by Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Kevin Thompson, chaplain, 263rd AAMDC.



In attendance was U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett, commander, United States Army Cyber Command, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. R. Van McCarty, the adjutant general for South Carolina, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Jones, deputy adjutant general of South Carolina, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. John Phillips, director J-6 Cyber/C4 United States European Command, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Winston Phil Brooks, commanding general Fires Center of Excellence, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Richard Harrison, commanding general, 32nd AAMDC, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. David Jenkins, assistant adjutant general South Carolina, U.S. Army Col. (promotable) Ryan Price, 263rd AAMDC incoming deputy commander, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Martin Jennings, South Carolina National Guard command chief warrant officer, U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Todd Berlinghof, 263rd AAMDC command chief warrant officer, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Camille Caldwell, state command enlisted advisor, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Norris McCall, South Carolina Army National state command sergeant major, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Davin Powell, 263rd AAMDC command sergeant major, U.S. Army Command Sgt. Major Richard Piles, 32nd AAMDC command sergeant major, retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Glenn Bramhall, retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Sherriff and Sherriff Chad McBride, Anderson County Sherriff.



“Thank you all for coming today. I think this is all fabulous to honor rich in this particular way. As I look out over the audience. I see a list of dignitaries, but I also see a list of friends, family, community members and really this is like a scrapbook of your life,” begins Barrett. “This gives you incite to the person that you are, and it makes me appreciate your leadership.”



Barrett proceeds to discuss Wholey’s family and how they have shaped him.



“This all starts somewhere, and it really starts with the family. I want to address the beginning parts of my talk to your family here. They have been the seed of the leadership qualities that you see in Rich and what has gotten him here today,” states Barrett. “What I see, you [Wholey family] gave him that intense integrity, a great sense of hard work. You get that sense of integrity of you being a leader, a hard work ethic and compassion. Those two things that are hard and demanding. Tasking your soldiers to product outcomes and to go do hard things like deployment but you can do that and still have compassion, I think that mix of qualities those seeds that you gave is foundational to Rich’s leadership.”



Barrett now address the immediate Wholey family.



“I am going to come to Marilyn and Trey, because you gave him the foundation and you stuck with him, throughout all of this. You just celebrated your 25th wedding anniversary, he considers you his best friend. Rich has said, ‘I can’t do what I do without having someone that enables me to do it,’” continues Barrett. “Trey, you give him purpose, I know he might not come home and tell you that, but when we do what we do, to defend this nation, those are the people that we love. You are one of those. I think being part of this ceremony is as much as your day as it is Rich’s. My thanks to you for supporting him and giving him courage.”



Changing focus, Barrett address some of Wholey’s success and strengths throughout his military career.



“I want to come back to where I met Rich 14 years ago. He was coming into my reserve battalion (BN), and the mission was Kuwait, Iraq, Afghanistan and two other countries. They were supposed to run one mission, but it was changed, and they performed fantastically, I think that is really part of a leader that has met the challenges,” stated Barrett. “Unexpected challenges, and how you lead through those times really says a lot about you. I instantly recognized some really great qualities in this man. His ability to recognize that inflection point, get the team oriented on the new objective, do it in a way that is calm, and execute brilliantly.”



“The other thing that I really appreciated about Rich was his ability to guide along with me, in a way that was really common to me as well.To teach me about working and its strengths, teach me about the character of and the strengths of what a citizen soldier really is. This was as much about my education and that has carried me through life,” Barrett began to conclude. “Everything in Rich’s career has led up to this day, a successful company commander, a deployed commander. A BN commander, for a signal BN. Then you went to Europe as a Brigade (BDE) commander of the 678th Air Defense Artillery Brigade (ADA BDE). You impact people in ways that you may never understand that is your legacy.”



The promotion ceremony proceeds as Wholey is pinned by his family members. After the pinning as a token of his gratitude and love, Wholey presented a bouquet of flowers for his wife, mother, and stepmother and gifts for his son Trey, father and stepfather.



Though the Oath of Office is not required to be performed at promotion ceremonies, it was performed by U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Phil Brooks, commanding general Fires Center of Excellence.



Upon the conclusion of the Oath of Office, posting of the Maj. General flag was conducted by U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Davin Powell, command sergeant major, 263rd AADMC, signifying a two-star general in the official party. Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy Sheriff, former commander, 263rd AAMDC participated in the unfurling of the two-star flag.



“I would be remised if I did not first thank God. I truly, truly am a blessed individual. I am blessed that all of you are here today. I reflect back, I was not on the right path, I was walking more away than towards God,” Wholey began. “Chaplain Charles Poore stationed out in Hawaii. He helped nudge me in the right direction and to follow-up and tag team was my dear chaplain here, Kevin Thompson. I appreciate you brother. I appreciate you helping me see the light and get back on the right path.”



Wholey then thanked U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Maria Barrett for being here today and for the recognition of Wholey’s family, what they mean to the day-to-day life of a Guardsman and to recognize Mrs. Wholey and her contribution.



“General Barrett talked about Marilyn being my best friend. Over 25 years of marriage now, I really truly am blessed, that she came into my life at the right time. I was able to see this is the right woman for me. I love doing life for you. I look forward to continuing our future together, you are my rock,” Wholey continues. “I will give you a little advice, marry your best friend, and pursue them every day. If you do those two things, you will stay married, at least for 25 years.”



Speaking highly of the general officers in attendance, Wholey thanked those who influenced him and those he currently serves with.



“To all of the GO’s past and present those that are here today, thank you for your mentorship, for paving the way, shaping the future of this esteemed organization. I would like to first start with Sheriff. There is a reason I invited him up to unfurl the flag with me because this young man is the God Father of Short-Range Air Defense. He invested in me and gave me an opportunity and saw something in me that I did not see in myself,” stated Wholey. “Gen McCarty, thank you for being here today and thank you for this opportunity and for setting the example for me. There is no one in our organization that cares more about our Soldiers and our families than our adjutant general, Van McCarty. General Rice, my boss, I have known Frank for a long time know. Phil Brooks, a war college classmate of mine. Jeff Jones, David Jenkins, Rich Harrison, 32nd AAMDC one of my counter parts. Rob Stillwell, Glenn Bramhall, John Phillips, Wayne Brock, he gave me my first opportunity to command.”



Wholey recognized the chief warrant officers in attendance as true master of their craft and that he learns something from them daily.



“To our NCOs, nothing but true professionals. That professional organization is what distinguished us from all of the other militaries we work with. You only have a few opportunities to have a non- commissioned battle buddy, as company commander you have the first sergeant, BN and BDE command you get a command sergeant major,” stated Wholey. “There is a lot of hard work, and they are extremely talented. Industry would pay good money to have an advisor that you can trust and get candid feedback every day. I really appreciate what our NCO Corp does.”



Wholey then thanks local individuals (church friends, Sherriff McBride), Clemson professionals, high school classmates, neighbors and other influential people in his life in attendance.



“To my family, thank you for travelling here today and your support. To my parents, you gave me such a great foundation, I really appreciate you not giving up on me as you thought all those crazy things I did, I hope I lived up to your expectations,” continued Wholey. “Lastly to my son Trey, my knuckle head, my one and only. Mom and I are so proud of you, and we are really excited about what the future hold for you. I know you are going to figure it out and we are going to be here to support you.”



“As I step back here in a moment, I think back to a 17-year-old high school graduate, 140 pounds soaking wet, I couldn’t swing a hammer, I couldn’t work on a car, I thought I need to go to college or I will not get a job otherwise,” Wholey began to conclude. “I am amazed to be standing here today as I reflect back on my journey, and I appreciate you all being part of that. God bless everyone one of you. This We Will Defend, True and Tried, America’s Shield.”



To honor Wholey’s parents, those in attendance sang the U.S. Air Force song.



The ceremony concluded with the singing of the Army Song.