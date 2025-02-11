Photo By Michael Ariola | The 542nd Forward Engineer Support Team—Advanced, pose with the team guidon during...... read more read more Photo By Michael Ariola | The 542nd Forward Engineer Support Team—Advanced, pose with the team guidon during their Field Force Engineering Certification Exercise, July 26, 2024, in Punta Arenas, Chile. The team participated in the exercise in preparation for a future deployment to the Philippines. see less | View Image Page

USACE 542nd Forward Engineer Support Team deploys to the Philippines



The 542nd, Forward Engineer Support Team—Advanced, deployed to the Philippines to provide technical engineering support for United States Indo-Pacific Command, January 26, 2025.



Forward Engineer Support Teams—Advanced, are mobile, rapid-response teams that deploy to support combatant commands by providing unique engineering capabilities.



The 542nd, stationed at Hunter Army Airfield, is part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and is assigned as a detachment to the USACE, Savannah District. The detachment is one of eight active-duty FEST-A teams in the country.



The FEST-A is made up of eight individuals, including an officer-in-charge, one non-commissioned officer, and six USACE civilian technical experts from six different disciplines. The civilian technical experts include mechanical, environmental, electrical, civil, and structural engineers, and a geospatial information systems specialist.



The six USACE civilian technical experts are volunteers that must pass medical and security screenings and undergo specialized training including Field Force Engineering and FEST familiarization courses. The selection process for team members is highly competitive.



“What we are looking for are engineers and specialists with; credentials in their discipline, experience operating in austere environments, past participation in emergency response missions, language proficiency and prior military service including operational deployments,” said Maj. Jose Santiago, 542nd FEST-A commander.



To prepare for their deployment to the Philippines the team was required to participate in a certification exercise to assess the team’s readiness to perform specific mission sets. For their CERTEX the team went to Punta Arenas, Chile near the Antarctic Circle.



“Our team was requested by Special Operations Command South to assist in providing new designs and facilities for the Chilean Special Operations Forces,” said Santiago. “We used the mission as a training opportunity to validate the team, but SOCSOUTH wanted real world deliverables.”



The 542nd was required to provide design layouts, cost estimates and timelines for real base camp projects including a shoot house, sniper towers, arms rooms, latrines and firing lines, explained Santiago.



“Within two weeks of being on the ground our team was able to create deliverables for SOCSOUTH to use in prioritizing funding for the Chilean construction projects, said Santiago.



In the Philippines, the 542nd is headquartered at Camp Clark, approximately two hours outside of Manila. From there the team will be conducting operations across multiple islands and areas throughout the country for the next six months.



The 542nd’s mission requirements are generated by USINDOPACOM which works closely with the Philippine Army to determine what areas and facilities the team will be assigned to improve. The team will focus on infrastructure assessments, base-camp design, and route reconnaissance.



Upon completing their deployment to the Philippines in July, the 542nd will be relieved by another FEST team which will assume all the engineering responsibilities within the area of operations.



“The Field Force Engineer Program ensures that there is a continuous presence in the country,” said Santiago. “As soon as one team’s six months are complete another team will rotate in.”



Santiago’s advice for individuals interested in volunteering to join a FEST team is to contact their emergency operations center for more information and explore opportunities across all eight teams.



“If a team’s timeline does not work for you, there are other teams,” said Santiago. “Just because you are from one district does not mean that you cannot join the team out of another district.”



In addition to receiving training and valuable experience, FEST volunteers also qualify to receive overseas pay and entitlements while deployed.