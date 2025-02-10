65th Medical Brigade Hosts Republic of Korea Army Leaders for Medical Capabilities Overview

Photo By James Choi | The 65th Medical Brigade hosted senior leaders from the Republic of Korea Army on Feb....... read more read more Photo By James Choi | The 65th Medical Brigade hosted senior leaders from the Republic of Korea Army on Feb. 6 for a briefing and static display walk-through at the 135th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment. The visit highlighted the ongoing partnership between U.S. and ROK medical forces and their efforts to modernize battlefield medical capabilities. Photo courtesy of Cpl. Yum Jin-young, 65th Medical Brigade see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The 65th Medical Brigade hosted senior leaders from the Republic of Korea Army Feb. 6 for a briefing and static display walk-through at the 135th Forward Resuscitative Surgical Detachment. The visit highlighted the ongoing partnership between U.S. and ROK medical forces and their efforts to modernize battlefield medical capabilities.



“As our partnership with the Republic of Korea Army continues to strengthen, we are working together to modernize battlefield medical capabilities,” said Col. Edgar G. Arroyo, commander of the 65th Medical Brigade. “The exchange of knowledge and experience between our forces ensures that we remain ready to provide life-saving care in any operational environment.”



As the ROKA transitions from its Mobile Army Surgical Hospital model to adopt the U.S. Army’s FRSD structure, the engagement provided an in-depth look at how expeditionary surgical teams deliver advanced combat casualty care in austere environments. The event included a briefing on FRSD operational capabilities and a static display walk-through to showcase how this capability enhances battlefield survivability.



Two senior ROKA generals attended the visit. Brig. Gen. Seo, the ROKA equivalent of the U.S. Army surgeon general, plays a pivotal role in shaping medical doctrine and force modernization. Brig. Gen. Jeon, head of the ROKA Analysis and Evaluation Department, oversees the assessment and implementation of force structure advancements. Additional attendees included commanders from ROK 7th Corps, 2nd Operational Command and 5th Corps, along with representatives from the Republic of Korea Joint Chiefs of Staff, Armed Forces Medical School and other ROK medical institutions.



“The ability to sustain the fight starts with effective medical care,” Arroyo said. “Through engagements like this, we are reinforcing our shared commitment to ensuring our warfighters have access to the best possible battlefield medical support, no matter the conditions.”



This event supports bilateral efforts to enhance interoperability and improve combined medical readiness. By sharing best practices and demonstrating the effectiveness of the FRSD, U.S. and ROK forces continue to improve their ability to respond to future operational challenges.



For imagery, please visit: https://www.dvidshub.net/image/8864865/65th-medical-brigade-hosts-republic-korea-army-leaders-medical-capabilities-overview