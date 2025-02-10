Vandenberg’s Very Own FCC Provider of the Year Award Recipient

Photo By Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley | U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander (left) and U.S....... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley | U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander (left) and U.S. Air Force Maj. Mary Gittings, 30th Force Support Squadron commander (right), presents the 2024 Family Childcare Provider of the Year award to Lizette Duran, 30th FSS family childcare provider (middle), while posing for a photo at Vandenberg Village, Calif., Jan. 31, 2025. The award is presented annually to recognize exceptional family childcare providers who demonstrate a deep commitment to the care and education of young children. (U.S. Space Force photo by Senior Airman Tiarra Sibley) see less | View Image Page

Vandenberg Space Force Base leadership presented the Family Childcare Provider of the Year Award to Lizette Duran, 30th Force Support Squadron family childcare provider, during a special ceremony at Vandenberg Village, Calif., Jan 31, 2025.



The Family Childcare Provider of the Year Award recognizes outstanding family child care providers who go above and beyond to offer high-quality care for children of military families. The award highlights excellence in caregiving, effective communication with parents, and a commitment to creating enriching experiences for the children in their care.



Duran’s outstanding contributions to the community and her unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care for military families were recognized during the celebration by U.S. Space Force Col. Mark Shoemaker, Space Launch Delta 30 commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Jewell, Space Launch Delta 30 deputy commander, Maj. Mary Gittings, 30th Force Support Squadron commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Malcolm Summers, SLD 30 senior enlisted airman, Her dedication to nurturing and supporting the children in her care was highlighted as a key factor in her selection for the award.



“A friend mentioned the program and I loved that she was able to do something so respectable for the mission while making an income and raising her children. In turn, that was enough to encourage me to leave my job and pursue this great opportunity,” said Duran. “I am now entering my ninth year as a FCC provider and have been also serving Vandenberg families for seven years. It feels great and I am grateful that my work and diligence are acknowledged, as when I see the children's curiosity for life, how they love and enjoy the small things, it takes me back to my own childhood.”



To be selected for the award, a family childcare provider must demonstrate not only strong caregiving skills but also maintain a professional, appropriate environment that aids in the development of the children.



“Liz has been instrumental in the education of our son. She has been active in teaching him the alphabet, learning to count and even teaching him some Spanish,” expressed Victoria and Matthew Miller, parents of a child for whom Duran provides care. “She has held regular meetings with us as parents to ensure we are kept informed of his progression and any strengths and weaknesses we should be aware of. Our son loves being there and they always have fun while learning.”



Providers are recognized for their ongoing commitment to professional development, effective parent communication, and their positive impact on the local community. Duran’s dedication to providing top-notch care and her willingness to go the extra mile to support families earned her the well-deserved recognition as Provider of the Year.



“During my recent visit, I had the pleasure of meeting Lizette, who welcomed us with a warm smile and invited us into her home. Lizette was teaching her little ones about the letter of the week, which happened to be the letter ‘H’. She encouraged the children to take the lead and expand the activity as they began to discuss their own pets and how much they loved them,” said Talice Jones, Department of the Air Force Civilian child development and youth programs specialist. “She skillfully guided the conversation, asking open-ended questions, and making connections between the children’s experiences and the topic at hand. I was impressed with Lizette’s teaching style and her ability to create an enjoyable and educational experience for the children.”



To become an FCC provider, an applicant has to be at least 18 years of age, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and be able to speak, read and write in English and pass a background check. For those interested in becoming a FCC provider at Vandenberg, please contact Carola Murdock, 30th Force Support Squadron family childcare coordinator, at (805) 606-4639.