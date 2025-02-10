Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gaining Altitude: February 2025 Promotions

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    Photo By Senior Airman Juliana Todd | The 908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic is designed to accompany a monthly...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Airman 1st Class:
    Brendan Fowler
    Kaitlyn Gitchel
    Ndeye Mbow
    Roderick Peoples
    Dasani Pettiford
    Victoria Roland

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Tynthia Bedgood
    Amber Clemente
    Joel Williams

    To Master Sgt.:
    Joe Arnold
    Torrence Washington

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.11.2025 14:43
    Story ID: 490560
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gaining Altitude: February 2025 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    908th Flying Training Wing Promotions Graphic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    Promotions
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Gaining Altitude

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download