Gaining Altitude: February 2025 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Airman 1st Class:
Brendan Fowler
Kaitlyn Gitchel
Ndeye Mbow
Roderick Peoples
Dasani Pettiford
Victoria Roland
To Staff Sgt.:
Tynthia Bedgood
Amber Clemente
Joel Williams
To Master Sgt.:
Joe Arnold
Torrence Washington
