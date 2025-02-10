715th AMOG and 732nd AMS: strengthening the Arctic mission

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Stephen Snelson, United States Air Force Expeditionary Center commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Fuselier, the Center’s command chief, recently visited Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to recognize the essential role the Airmen of the 715th Air Mobility Operations Group and 732nd Air Mobility Squadron execute in JBER’s daily operations.



The visit gave the Center’s leadership the opportunity to engage with Airmen from across JBER, including the 11th Air Force, 3rd Wing, and the 673d Air Base wing, reinforcing the importance of joint integration and support across the military branches.



“What is really unique to JBER is how closely connected all of the different organizations are on this base, including the Army,” said Snelson. “It's critical that this relationship exists not simply just for taking care of our Airmen and our families, but beyond that, if we are called, to go to conflict. To know that commanders and chiefs and Airmen at all ranks and echelons, they're working together side by side, day in and day out.”



As the only Arctic AMS in the world, Snelson added his admiration for the 715th AMOG’s solutions to unique challenges that require ingenuity.



“Whether it's devising a new kind of chock to go behind vehicle wheels, or whether it's even just incorporating a new app to expedite the flow of passengers out the door,” said Snelson. “The best part has been seeing our Airmen up here come up with bold and innovative solutions in a really challenging environment.”



Fuselier echoed the general’s notion, and considered how the infrastructure constraints at JBER require strategic adaptation.



“We don’t always have the ideal resources but our Airmen make it work through creativity and teamwork,” Fuselier said. “For example, we saw how a new servicing truck barely fits in its maintenance bay, yet our Airmen are figuring out ways to maximize its utility. It’s a testament to their ability to think on their feet and find creative solutions to get what they need to make the mission happen.”



Fuselier contrasted the efforts the United States Central Command made in the Middle East to create and sustain partnerships with the importance of initiating similar strategies in the Indo-Pacific region.



“It was years of building partnerships with nations over there that made us so successful in that conflict and similar here in this area of responsibility,” Fuselier added. “We cannot do anything without our partners, not just our joint partners, but our partners across the Indo Pacific. And so, it's going to become even more vital, we are going to have to get creative. We are going to need locations that we can spoke to. We are going to need locations where we can send casualties. We cannot do any of that if we haven't built relationships with those nations. It has always been a priority for the Pacific, it is even more important now as we look to great power competition.”



Snelson concluded by emphasizing the importance of Airmen supporting each other and encouraging innovation and proactivity.



“Be bold,” said Snelson. “There's no rank or age requirement to be bold. There's no specific AFSC that is charged with being more bold over another. Every airman has the creativity and innovation to come up with an idea that to them might seem small, but at scale, it could change the way that we operate as an entire Air Force… If you have an idea, tell somebody, put it up the chain. Because if we are static, then we're never going to get better. The great part of our force is as every new airman comes in, they come in with their own life experiences. They come in with their own unique backgrounds, whether it was Texas or Massachusetts, I'll guarantee you, every airman's got a different perspective and terrific ideas.”



Fuselier stated further that camaraderie and the varying talents of every Airman in the service is the strength of the force.



“Every Airman matters. We should love every single one of them, and we need not forget to thank the families of these service members, the mothers and fathers of this nation who have offered their children to us, and we owe them,” said Fuselier. “We have a moral obligation to make sure they're prepared, resourced properly, and ready to do what we ask them to do, so that they can come home to those families. Make sure we remind ourselves what really matters, it is the person on your left and your right you see every day.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.11.2025 Date Posted: 02.11.2025 13:29 Story ID: 490550 Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 715th AMOG and 732nd AMS: strengthening the Arctic mission, by Amn Moises Vasquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.