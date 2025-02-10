NAS Patuxent River Announces Staggered Departure due to Weather, Sets Mission Essential Personnel Only by 12 p.m. February 11, 2025

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – NAS Patuxent River has authroized a staggered departure by zone Feb. 11, 2025 due to forecasted inclement weather associated with Winter Storm Harlow. NAS Patuxent River will institute an operating status of Restricted Access for All but Mission Essential Personnel from 12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025 due to forecasted weather conditions. This applies to NAS Patuxent River, Webster Outlying Field, and Navy Recreation Center Solomons.
Know Your Zone
NAS Patuxent River will initiate its staggered departure by zone.
NAS Pax River Zones 1 and 2: depart NAS Pax River beginning 11 a.m. Feb. 11
NAS Pax River Zones 3 and 4: depart NAS Pax River beginning 11:30 a.m. Feb. 11
All gates at NAS Patuxent River will open for outbound staggered departure beginning at 11 a.m. Feb. 11.
Civil service employees designated non-critical may request unscheduled leave if departing prior to their staggered departure time. Admin leave will be granted for the hours after staggered departure time. Check with your command for specific guidance.
