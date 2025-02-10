NTAG New England hosts Educator Opportunity Visit in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In support of Navy Recruiting Command’s recruiting efforts and to raise awareness of the Navy’s vast number of opportunities and benefits, eight educators from New England in conjunction with personnel from Navy Talent Acquisition Group New England visited a variety of Navy units in Jacksonville and Mayport during an Educator Opportunity Visit from Jan. 21-24, 2025.

EOVs are a program designed and carried out by NRC to engage and inform educators in a guided tour of various Navy commands and activities. This active engagement of educators is key in providing them a better understanding of Navy life; from career path, platforms, and training, with the hope they will bring this knowledge back to their students who may consider joining the Navy.

The EOV included a tour of NAS Jacksonville Naval Hospital, Moral, Welfare and Recreation Facilities, USS Beloit (LCS 29), Surface Combat Systems Training Command, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 40.

Michaila Callis, a career specialist with Vermont Job Corps, believes attending the EOV benefited her understanding of the Navy.

“This experience has greatly enhanced my confidence in educating students and staff about the Navy from a well-rounded perspective,” said Callis. “From food, training and healthcare to leisure and benefits, this trip provided valuable insights that brought every aspect of Navy life into focus.”

Callis says the EOV changed her view of the Navy and the Sailors who serve.

“It offered a rare glimpse into the human side of service members,” said Callis. “Too often, they’re seen solely as ‘Sailors’ or ‘Soldiers,’ but this opportunity allowed us to explore their deeper motivations—their big ‘why’ and the values that make their sacrifices worthwhile. Their selflessness and dedication are nothing short of inspiring, reminding us that behind every uniform is an extraordinary individual with a profound sense of purpose.”

Joshua Stone, a career transition readiness specialist with Vermont Job Corps and Callis’, colleague also attended the EOV.

“I found the most interesting location we visited on the EOV to be the LCS Training Facility [Surface Combat Systems Training Command],” said Stone. “Seeing the integration of technology and adapting training to the generation of youth is fascinating and impressive.”

William McIntosh, a teacher at Nashua South High School in New Hampshire, believes his experience with the EOV will allow him to better guide his students with career paths.

“The Navy offers a vast array of opportunities, from technical and medical careers to aviation and leadership roles,” said Mcintosh “This experience has left me with a deep respect for the Navy and a renewed commitment to helping my students find their own path—one that gives them purpose, direction, and the ability to make a meaningful difference in the world.”

Stone believed attending an EOV can benefit other educators.

“I would absolutely recommend going on an EOV to fellow educators,” said Stone. “The chance to clarify understanding of the daily activities, facilities, and stories of the Navy and its personnel is a fantastic educational opportunity.”

Cmdr. Forrest “Tres” James, commanding officer of NTAG New England, hopes this successful EOV increases participation with local educators and schools for future trips.

“EOV’s are a fantastic opportunity to showcase the Navy, engage with educators, and provide clarification and information on the opportunities and benefits the Navy has to offer the next generation of Sailors,” said James. “The Navy is dedicated to building and fostering trust and cooperation within our communities and these trips give us the opportunity to directly engage with educators and prove that commitment.”

NTAG New England covers Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and Eastern New York. Headquartered in Boston, NTAG New England employs 205 military and non-military personnel and maintains 31 recruiting stations throughout New England.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.25.2025 Date Posted: 02.10.2025 15:34 Story ID: 490486 Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 24 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NTAG New England hosts Educator Opportunity Visit in Florida, by PO2 Michael Cintron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.