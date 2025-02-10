6th Marines Support Joint Task Force Southern Guard

NAVAL STATION GUANTÁNAMO BAY, CUBA – Marines of Task Force Belleau Wood, comprised of 6th Regiment and their 1st Battalion (1/6), have completed their first week attached to Joint Task Force Southern Guard (JTF-SG) supporting illegal alien (IA) holding operations in coordination with the Department of Defense and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as ordered by the President of the United States, here Feb. 8, 2025.



To increase safety and security, the Marines have set up tents, conducted combined Illegal alien reception and processing rehearsals with interservice and interagency partners, and continually trained on non-lethal defense methods.



Additionally, Marines of 6th Marine Regiment have been tasked and trained to support dining facility operations, assisting NSGB personnel with feeding members of JTF-SG and other logistical challenges identified as more servicemembers are deployed to support IAHO at the base.



“The Marines and Sailors of Task Force Belleau Wood, over the past week, have been the ‘fire brigade’ for Joint Task Force – Southern Guard. We have worked to establish illegal alien holding areas, non-lethal techniques, crowd dispersion tactics, and perimeter security operations.” said U.S. Marine Col. Neil Berry, the Commanding Officer of 6th Regiment. “The Marines and Sailors of the ‘Follow Me!’ Division, in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security, remain ready to receive illegal aliens; fulfilling our assigned mission and leaving our communities back home safer.”



6th Marines and 1/6 will continue to support JTF-SG with any future tasking.



“We’re Marines, the answer is yes,” said Berry. “What’s the question?”

