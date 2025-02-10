From Music to Mission: Engineer Usman Rafiq’s Journey to the U.S. Space Force

Photo By Isaac Blancas | 2nd Lt. Usman Rafiq, 37, is a newly minted developmental engineer in the U.S. Space...... read more read more Photo By Isaac Blancas | 2nd Lt. Usman Rafiq, 37, is a newly minted developmental engineer in the U.S. Space Force, currently attending officer training at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado to gain a broadened knowledge of military operations in the space domain. The Officer Training Course (OTC), managed by Space Delta 1 and instructed by the 319th Combat Training Squadron, is an intensive year-long program. It provides every new Space Force officer with foundational training in space, cyber, and intel operations, along with exposure to acquisitions all within one integrated experience. see less | View Image Page

Usman Rafiq didn’t grow up dreaming of becoming an engineer. Raised in Pakistan by his mother, a math teacher, Rafiq’s early interest was music. But as a college student at the University of Illinois Chicago, a roommate’s engineering coursework caught his attention. What began as a fascination with designing amplifiers and exploring acoustics soon led him to discover his true calling: electrical engineering.



Today, 2nd Lt. Usman Rafiq, 37, is a newly minted developmental engineer in the U.S. Space Force, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his work at Fuji Robotics, SpaceX, and NASA. His story is one of perseverance, innovation, and a drive to give back to the country he loves.



After earning a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 2011, Rafiq’s career began at Fuji Machine America, where he designed and deployed robotics for automation across North America. Along the way, he trained hundreds of engineers and technicians, laying the groundwork for what would become a passion for teaching and mentorship.



“I realized that teaching wasn’t just about sharing knowledge,” said Rafiq. “It was about building confidence in others and showing them that they could achieve what they thought was impossible.”



Seeking to deepen his technical expertise, Rafiq pursued dual master’s degrees in electrical and computer engineering at UIC, graduating in 2019. Shortly after, he joined SpaceX in Brownsville, Texas, as an Automation and Controls Engineer.



At SpaceX, Rafiq played a pivotal role in developing the company’s Starship prototype, contributing to the design and launch of several versions, including the historic SN15, the first to achieve a successful landing. The SN15 marked a major milestone, proving the rocket could launch, perform its mission, and safely return for future use —paving the way for affordable and sustainable space exploration. Despite long hours and the pressure of high-stakes projects like these, he embraced SpaceX’s culture of learning from failures.



“SpaceX taught me to fail fast, learn fast, and move on,” said Rafiq. “That mindset helped us through challenging setbacks because we knew every failure was a step closer to success.”



In 2021, Rafiq joined NASA as an aerospace flight systems engineer. His work focused on the Space Launch System (SLS) and the Mars Ascent Vehicle. During his tenure, he earned two professional excellence awards and received certifications in human space design and artificial intelligence in space technologies. While at NASA, he completed a third master’s, graduating from Northwestern University with a degree in engineering management. But even with these accolades, he felt a pull toward something greater.



“I wanted to give back to the country that’s given me so many opportunities,” Rafiq shared. “The Space Force felt like a natural next step because it aligned with my skills and my desire to serve. I can use my experience to help protect what we have for future generations.”



Joining the Space Force as a developmental engineer aligned with Rafiq’s interest in advancing science and technology. His new role involves acquiring and developing innovative tools for the military’s newest branch, and he is currently attending officer training at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado to gain a broadened knowledge of military operations in the space domain.



The Officer Training Course (OTC), managed by Space Delta 1 and instructed by the 319th Combat Training Squadron, is an intensive year-long program. It provides every new Space Force officer with foundational training in space, cyber, and intel operations, along with exposure to acquisitions all within one integrated experience.



The Space Force attracts talent from sister branches, as well as prior enlisted personnel and those with private-sector experience, fostering a rich learning environment. Lt. Col. Ryan Pennington, commander of the 319th CTS, highlighted how Lt. Rafiq’s extensive engineering background adds a unique and valuable perspective to the program. He explained that recruits like Rafiq, who commission with advanced degrees and work history, are strong additions to the team.



“By bringing in Guardians like Lt. Rafiq, we’re leveraging private-sector experience and expertise to strengthen our own capabilities," Pennington explained. "His ability to share insights from civil and commercial space enhances our collective understanding and makes our force more adaptive and innovative.”



While continuing his training with the Space Force, Rafiq is also following his passion for teaching. As an adjunct faculty member at Northwestern University, he teaches engineering management courses, encouraging students to think critically about the impact of their work.



“Teaching is my way of knowing I truly understand something,” said Rafiq. “Seeing my students succeed is incredibly rewarding.”



He also hopes to inspire the next generation of innovators, including his 10-year-old niece, who dreams of joining the military one day.



“Seeing the Space Force uniform sparked her curiosity,” said Rafiq. “She knew it was important and wanted to understand what it represents. Now, all she talks about is wanting to join the Space Force or becoming a fighter pilot.”



While his journey has taken him from designing amplifiers to working on Mars missions, Rafiq remains grounded.



“I’m proud of my work, but what matters most is how I treat my family and the legacy I leave behind,” he said. “Being able to take care of my mother means everything to me. She’s proud of what I’ve achieved, but her love and support have always been the same, no matter where I’ve worked.”



As the U.S. Space Force grows, officers like 2nd Lt. Usman Rafiq help widen the gap between America and its adversaries. By recruiting top-tier talent from academia and the private-sector, the Space Force is building a highly skilled team with a broad set of capabilities. Rafiq’s journey from designing amplifiers to launching rockets—and now contributing to the Space Force’s mission—embodies the limitless potential of this growing branch and its Guardians.