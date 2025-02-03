Patrons can save a lot when they stock up on groceries or plan for that special Valentine’s Day meal through the Feb. 10 – 23 Commissary Sales Flyer

Courtesy Photo | Patrons who are stocking up on groceries or just planning a special menu for...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Patrons who are stocking up on groceries or just planning a special menu for Valentine’s Day can check out the Feb. 10 – 23 Commissary Sales Flyer to save significantly compared to commercial retailers. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

By DeCA’s Marketing Directorate





FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Patrons who are stocking up on groceries or just planning a special menu for Valentine’s Day can check out the Feb. 10 – 23 Commissary Sales Flyer (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer) to save significantly compared to commercial retailers.



The Defense Commissary Agency is offering incredible prices on top-quality cuts of meat such as assorted pork chops for just $2.11 per pound, perfect for grilling, roasting or adding to your favorite recipes. For steak lovers, don’t miss out on USDA Choice ribeye steak at $13.05 per pound while supplies last.



Also on special is fresh produce featuring clementines and strawberries. Visit your local store for pricing.



Commissaries are promoting specially priced meal combinations for under $20. For example, start with Gorton’s Roasted Garlic and Italian Herb Breaded Fish Fillets (11-ounce box), add Checkers Rally’s Famous Seasoned Fries (28-ounce bag), and enjoy some healthy Freedom’s Choice Mixed Vegetables. Add a comforting bowl of Progresso Traditional New England Clam Chowder Soup (18.5-ounce can), and snack on Nabisco Ritz Crisp & Thins Potato & Wheat Sea Salt Chips (7.1-ounce bag). Top it off with fresh Naturipe Farms Strawberries (16-ounce tray).



Patrons can also take advantage of savings on Coca-Cola six-packs from Feb. 20-23. In the continental U.S., you can get four Coca-Cola six-packs for just $12 ($3 each). Please note this offer does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii.



Other savings opportunities include:



• The “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) featured recipe is Chia Strawberry-Mint Chocolate Chip Smoothie (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/breakfast_brunch/chia_strawberry_mint_chocolate_chip_smoothie/r/3339555826330243106). TOTB recipes are dietitian-approved, quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers will find additional savings on the items listed in these recipes.



• Digital savings. The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Customers can save over $60 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Simply click the coupon in Commissary CLICK2GO and save upon purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.



• Commissary Gift Card giveaway. Through March 23, customers can enter for a chance to win one of five $100 Commissary Gift Cards. Enter at www.MMSGiveaways.com. For more info, visit www.mymilitarysavings.com/contests.



• “Chef-Inspired,” prepared meals. If time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of 10 “Chef-Inspired” prepared meals (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom_s_choice_chef_crafted_meals_ready_when_you_are/r/3520318444178248187), ready in five minutes or less at two meals for just $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.



• Commissary Store Brands (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands). DeCA’s private label inventory can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store. In addition to Freedom’s Choice for food items, patrons can also find extra savings and quality with the following brands: HomeBase non-food, TopCare health and beauty, Full Circle Market natural and organic food, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Crav’n Flavor frozen appetizers and snacks, Tippy Toes baby products, Flock’s Finest wild bird food and Pure Harmony pet food.



• Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app. Simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes, and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores.



• Your Everyday Savings (YES!). The YES! (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings) program offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling-stations-deli) page for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.



• Purina Military PCS with Pets. Now through December 2025, a monthly sweepstakes will offer a chance to win $500 toward pet travel fees and a pet travel kit. Enter at https://www.MilitaryPetPCS.com/contests.



• Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club. Four entrants will be selected to win an air purifier from entries now through Feb. 28. Enter at www.MilitaryPetClub.com/contests. For more info visit www.MilitaryPetClub.com.



• Purina Military Cat Club. Four entrants will be selected to win a cat scratching pad from entries now through Feb. 28. Enter at www.MilitaryCatClub.com/contests. For more info visit www.MilitaryCatClub.com.



* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

