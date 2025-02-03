Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Caue Uemura

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Story by Thomas Cieslak 

    Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point

    A Sailor serving aboard Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point has earned the right to wear a symbol representing his dedication to duty as both a Sailor and as a Corpsman.

    Hospital Corpsman Third Class Caue Uemura received his Fleet Marine Force pin during a ceremony held on Friday, February 7 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point.

    To receive the recognition, Uemura demonstrated comprehensive knowledge about Marine Corps and proficiency in tactical and medical tasks.

    Uemura is assigned to Marine Air Control Squadron 2 and serves in the Warrior Wellness and Readiness department aboard the clinic.

