I Am Navy Medicine: Hospital Corpsman Third Class Caue Uemura

Photo By Thomas Cieslak | Hospital Corpsman Third Class Caue Uemura was recently awarded the Fleet Marine Force pin, a symbol representing his dedication to duty as both a Sailor and a Corpsman. Uemura received the pin during a ceremony held on Friday, February 7 aboard Naval Health Clinic Cherry Point and is assigned to Marine Air Control Squadron 2. see less | View Image Page