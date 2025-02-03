EURAFCENT PWOs, DPWOs Meet to Better Synchronize and Execute Requirements Across AOR

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Keyly Santizo | (Jan. 30, 2025) Cmdr. Riley Smith, Public Works Officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA),...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Keyly Santizo | (Jan. 30, 2025) Cmdr. Riley Smith, Public Works Officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA), Bahrain, asks a question to Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, commander, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic/Director, Fleet Installations and Environmental Division (N46), U.S. Fleet Forces Command/Fleet Civil Engineer (N01CE), U.S. Fleet Forces Command, during a Public Works Officers and Deputy Public Works Officers symposium hosted by NAVFAC Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT), aboard NSA Naples, Italy, Jan. 30, 2025. The four-day symposium provided a venue for PWOs and DPWOs to come together to focus on training, mentorship, and professional development, while networking with senior military and civilian leaders. Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central supports fleet commanders by providing engineering assessments and agile acquisition strategy, constructing and maintaining shore infrastructure, and maximizing force readiness to enhance warfighter capability. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Keyly Santizo/Released) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) hosted its 2025 Public Works Officers Symposium aboard Naval Support Activity Naples, Italy Jan. 27 – 30, 2025.



The four-day symposium provided a venue for PWOs and DPWOs to come together to focus on training, mentorship, and professional development, while networking with senior military and civilian leaders based.



“I'm excited to see our team gathered here this week,” Capt. Rafael Miranda, NAVFAC EURAFCENT commanding officer said in his opening remarks. “With a vast and diverse Area of Responsibility, we face unique challenges at each location. This symposium is a chance to tap into the wealth of experience in this room, build relationships, and forge the bonds that will drive mission success - supporting our installation commanders and the fleet.”



Installation PWOs coordinates, communicates and manages tasks from stakeholders to installation commanding officers to strategic guidance from higher headquarters.



During his remarks, Rear Adm. Brad Collins, commander, Navy Region EURAFCENT, emphasized that the focus remains on the mission and the Fleet.



"The pace of operations in our Area of Responsibility (AOR) has not slowed, and our mission continues uninterrupted," Collins said. "That's why it's crucial for you to educate your installation commander about your role as a PWO. By explaining the 'how' and 'why' behind your work, you'll enable them to make more informed decisions that support our shared objectives."



During his remarks, Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, commander, NAVFAC Atlantic discussed the challenges faced by NAVFAC EURAFCENT overseas and encouraged leaders to reflect on how the organization is perceived in an ever-changing world.



“I encourage you to ask yourself daily how you are adapting to these changes in your area of responsibility,” Cuadros said. “One thing I remind myself of every day is the importance of considering how my actions are perceived, and I encourage you to do the same."



Cuadros, who has spent a great amount of time in the field while working with NAVFAC, added, “I have a deep appreciation for the value that our PWD, ROICC [Resident Officer in Charge of Construction], and FEAD [Facility Engineering and Acquisition Division] teams bring to our organization."



The symposium also discussed enabling innovation and challenging internal "red tape" to drive progress and improvement in public works operations.



Rear Adm. Dean VanderLey, commander, NAVFAC / Chief of Civil Engineers, emphasized the importance of careful planning and creative problem-solving.



"Regardless of the project, it's essential to take a hard look at the scope of requirements from the outset and ensure that we get them right," VanderLey said. "Then, we should seek out opportunities to deliver projects in the most cost-effective way possible. That's what I expect from our team members on the ground – to drive innovation by exploring creative solutions to meet our mission requirements, which is precisely what the DoD [Department of Defense] is asking us to do."



The symposium also featured engagements from presenters who provided attendees with valuable information and updates, but also discussed public works initiatives and priorities, current cyber threats, and CIO prioritization. The acceleration and affordability campaign, alternate construction methods, and the Navy ERP were also explored.



With a theme of providing PWOs and DPWOs with the knowledge, tools, and resources they need to succeed in their roles and drive innovation, improve efficiency, and enhance the overall effectiveness of public works operations.



