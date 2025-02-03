Photo Story: Fort McCoy leaders participate in 'Care Triad' meeting supporting service member medical readiness

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2025

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                                 

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Leaders and staff from Fort McCoy, the Tomah VA Medical Center, and Volk Field, Wis., meet Feb. 4, 2025, in Tomah, Wis., to discuss medical readiness for service members, and more.

    The “Care Triad” as they are called meets regularly to discusses the pressing medical readiness needs of service members serving at Fort McCoy and Volk Field as well as government civilian employees.

    This meeting was held at the Tomah VA Medical Center.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy,” on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/fortmccoywi, and on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/@fortmccoy.

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    Date Taken: 02.09.2025
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
    Wisconsin
    Volk Field
    IMCOM
    Fort McCoy
    Tomah VA Medical Center
    Care Triad

