Photo Story: Fort McCoy leaders participate in 'Care Triad' meeting supporting service member medical readiness

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Leaders and staff from Fort McCoy, the Tomah VA Medical Center, and Volk Field, Wis., meet Feb. 4, 2025, in Tomah, Wis., to discuss medical readiness for service members, and more. The "Care Triad" as they are called meets regularly to discusses the pressing medical readiness needs of service members serving at Fort McCoy and Volk Field as well as government civilian employees. This meeting was held at the Tomah VA Medical Center. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Leaders and staff from Fort McCoy, the Tomah VA Medical Center, and Volk Field, Wis., meet Feb. 4, 2025, in Tomah, Wis., to discuss medical readiness for service members, and more.



The “Care Triad” as they are called meets regularly to discusses the pressing medical readiness needs of service members serving at Fort McCoy and Volk Field as well as government civilian employees.



This meeting was held at the Tomah VA Medical Center.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



