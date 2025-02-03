DHS Secretary Noem visits Guantanamo Bay

NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, Cuba – Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem visited Naval Station Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, on Feb. 7 to assess the progress of Operation Southern Guard and meet with personnel supporting ongoing illegal alien holding operations (IAHO).



During her visit, Noem met with Department of Defense (DoD) personnel, and representatives from the DHS to discuss the current operational status and future requirements for the expanding migrant operations.



“What we do everyday matters, and it's very much appreciated. You all have pledged your lives and your mission to doing this, and have done so for many years,” Noem said, thanking Joint Task Force Southern Guard (JTF-SG) for their support to the DHS illegal migrant operations. “This is a completely different type of operation than I think we've seen before in the past. So, as your leadership team and the President wants you to know is that he's grateful for you. He's thankful that you were nimble to come and stand up this operation and do it with excellence, and he knows that you will complete it with us.”



The Secretary’s visit reinforced the federal government’s dedication to securing the nation’s borders and enhancing immigration enforcement through a unified interagency approach. The DHS and the DoD remain committed to working together to ensure Operation Southern Guard operates effectively, efficiently, and in full compliance with U.S. and international laws.



This visit marked her first trip to the installation since assuming her role as the eighth DHS Secretary and followed the Jan. 29 executive order issued by the President, which directed DHS and DoD to take all necessary actions to expand IAHO at Naval Station Guantanamo Bay to full capacity.



“I’ve asked the leaders to be candid with me today, to share not just the opportunities we have here, and show me what's going well and great, but I [also] want to hear what the challenges are too, and what kind of support and equipment and supplies you need, what's possible, what might be very difficult to get done,” Noem said. “I will go back to the President and make sure that he hears the message and [this is] the team that can deliver success for him.”



Joint Task Force Southern Guard Southern Guard (JTF-SG), led by U.S. Army South commander Maj. Gen. Phil Ryan, has been actively working to implement infrastructure improvements and operational enhancements since the task force was activated.



In just a few days, JTF-SG has made significant progress in expanding the camp’s capacity and ensuring that all illegal aliens housed at the facility are treated safely and humanely in accordance with international humanitarian standards.



Capabilities at the holding area continue to be scaled based on available resources, infrastructure limitations, and guidance from higher headquarters. DoD personnel on-site provide security, housing, and basic life support for illegal aliens identified for transfer to the naval station by DHS authorities.



JTF-SG is composed of approximately 600 DHS personnel, service members and civilians from U.S. Southern Command, U.S. Army South, U.S. Transportation Command, the 470th Military Intelligence Brigade, the 410th Contracting Support Brigade, the 56th Signal Battalion, the 512th Geospatial Engineer Detachment, the 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, and various U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force support elements.

Date Taken: 02.07.2025 Date Posted: 02.09.2025 Location: NAVAL STATION GUANTANAMO BAY, CU