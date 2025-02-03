Legacy of valor: Father, daughter participate in Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025

Photo By Staff Sgt. James Fritz | Senior Master Sgt. Scott Ebert, 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron 4N functional...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. James Fritz | Senior Master Sgt. Scott Ebert, 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron 4N functional manager, and Senior Airman Siena Ebert, 624th ASTS aerospace medical technician, pose for a portrait during Exercise NEXUS FORGE 2025 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, Feb. 6, 2025. As Citizen Airmen of the 624th ASTS, the father and daughter worked side by side, moving with instinctive coordination built from both family bonds and shared service. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. James Fritz) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii -- Midway through the interview, the distant thrum of rotor blades grew louder, signaling another medical evacuation. Without hesitation, both Scott and Siena Ebert sprang from their seats, their conversation instantly replaced with muscle memory and mission focus. As the helicopter touched down, the father-daughter duo seamlessly transitioned from interviewees to Airmen, moving with precision to receive the incoming patients. In that moment, rank and relationship faded. There was only the mission.



A high-intensity military exercise like NEXUS FORGE 2025 demands precision and teamwork. Amid the action, one pair stands out—not just as colleagues, but as family. For Senior Master Sgt. Scott Ebert and Senior Airman Siena Ebert, serving as Citizen Airmen in the 624th Aeromedical Staging Squadron, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, it isn't just a coincidence; it’s a shared commitment to duty and service.



The father-daughter duo acknowledges the unique challenges that come with serving together, particularly in a high-stakes exercise. For Siena however, the experience has been both inspiring and humbling.



"I look up to him because he's my dad, but now I know what's going on behind the scenes, and that makes me want to make him proud," she says. "I'm aiming to execute tasks in a way that he would, because he's so high-speed."



The exercise provides a unique opportunity for the duo to learn from each other. Scott acknowledges that his daughter brings fresh insights to their shared experience.



"She has taught me about different aspects of her roles and responsibilities," he said. "It's a two-way street, and I'm so proud to see her performing at this level and gaining more leadership skills."



Looking toward the future, Scott, who has three years left before retirement, reflects on the unique privilege of serving alongside his daughter.



"Our years aren't going to be long, but I'm thankful for this opportunity to share these years and see her grow as a leader," he says.



As the functional manager, Scott oversees the career progression and training of the medics assigned to their squadron. His responsibilities include ensuring they meet all necessary certifications and maintain their readiness. During this exercise, he serves as superintendent, overseeing enlisted operations and the big picture.



Meanwhile, Siena steps into the role of the "Bulldog," serving as the liaison between the facility and the aeromedical evacuation crew. Her primary focus is on patient safety and meeting critical timelines, making the final calls on manpower, patient load plans and the overall mission execution.



Aeromedical staging squadrons serve as a critical link between frontline care and long-term treatment, stabilizing injured service members before evacuation. Staffed by doctors, nurses and medical technicians, these units assess, treat and monitor patients in high-pressure environments, ensuring they receive timely, life-saving care.



As Exercise NEXUS FORGE continues, the father-daughter duo remains focused on the mission, drawing strength from each other and the camaraderie of their fellow Airmen. For Scott, these shared moments with his daughter are more than just another assignment—they're a rare privilege. For Siena, every challenge is an opportunity to prove herself, not just as a capable Airman, but as the kind of leader her father has always inspired her to be. With a shared commitment to service and an unshakable trust in one another, they stand ready to face whatever comes next—side by side.