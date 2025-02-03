Adams takes command of 123rd Medical Group

Col. Patricia Adams assumed command of the 123rd Medical Group during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base here Dec. 15, succeeding Col. Hans Otto, who has led the unit since 2022.



Adams previously served as the group’s deputy commander and chief of Optometric Services.



Col. Matthew Quenichet, commander of the Kentucky Guard’s 123rd Airlift Wing, praised Adams for her dedication and leadership, telling the audience she is “the absolute right person for this position.”



“As the former deputy, you’ve been involved in all aspects of leadership and management, and that experience is the bedrock of effective command,” he said. “You willingly go above and beyond to support the 123rd Airlift Wing’s mission, and we’re fortunate to have you. I look forward to watching you and your team excel.”



Adams brings extensive experience to her new role. She previously served as officer-in-charge of a humanitarian service project, Operation Bobcat, that provided more than $1 million in no-cost medical and dental care to 2,662 underserved patients at four field clinics in rural Eastern Kentucky.



Adams also played a key role in the Kentucky Guard’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, leading testing-site support in coordination with the Kentucky State Police and Federal Emergency Management Agency.



“As I stand before you today, I am in awe of the caliber of individuals who make up what I truly believe is the finest medical group in the Air National Guard,” Adams told the audience. “Your dedication, not just to the Commonwealth of Kentucky but to the entire nation, is evident every time you put this uniform on.



“We know challenges lie ahead as our global landscape continues to evolve, but I’m confident in our ability to adapt. Not because of resources or strategies alone, but because of the strength, intellect and passion of each Airman standing here.”



Adams concluded by pledging to put people first and uphold the highest standards of integrity.



“We must remember that when we wear this uniform, we stand for something special,” she said. “We are the defenders of what is right, protectors of the weak and caretakers of the wounded. Together, there is nothing we cannot achieve.”



Quenichet thanked Otto, who is retiring, for his dedication over the past two years.



“Your leadership has been exemplary, and your impact on the entire wing is undeniable,” he said of the board-certified medical doctor. “You’ve been an outstanding ambassador for the Kentucky Air National Guard.



“Serving as a drill-status commander can be challenging, yet you did a phenomenal job guiding this medical group. We wish you the best in all your future endeavors.”



The 123rd Medical Group is comprised of more than 100 Airmen who provide medical support to the 1,200-member Kentucky Air National Guard. The unit also is tasked with supporting combat operations worldwide and plays a vital role in homeland defense with two Critical Care Air Transport Teams and the medical component of a joint-service disaster-response team.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2025 Date Posted: 02.08.2025 Story ID: 490382 Location: LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY, US Adams takes command of 123rd Medical Group, by Philip Speck