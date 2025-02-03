Operation Silent Shadow at MacDill AFB

Photo By Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 6th Communications Squadron (CS) and 290th Joint...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 6th Communications Squadron (CS) and 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron (JCSS) set up radio communication during a mission readiness employment exercise at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Feb. 1, 2025. Operation Silent Shadow was a three-day joint base exercise offering realistic contingency tasks associated with engineering, construction, communications and other support functions related to setting up a forward operating base. The 6th CS and 290th JCSS were tasked to create and operate a foreign operating base without endangering the operational security of the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alicia Campbell) see less | View Image Page

MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – From January 31 to February 1, the 6th Communications Squadron (CS) and 290th Joint Communications Support Squadron (JCSS), located at MacDill Air Force Base, FL, participated in Operation Silent Shadow.



Operation Silent Shadow, hosted by the 202nd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers (RED HORSE) and the 125th Regional Support Group, was a three-day joint base exercise offering realistic contingency tasks associated with engineering, construction, communications and other support functions related to setting up a forward operating base.

This exercise follows the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) model which predicts the shifting needs of the U.S. military from one of a centrally located command center to a network of locations that will expand options for joint force commanders and impede adversarial planning.



The 6th CS and 290th JCSS service members were tasked with setting up and maintaining communication with simulated forces deployed to an isolated environment. The exercise forced both squadrons to come together in support of a simulated ACE mission to the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility.

“We picked these two specific bases [Ft. Huachuca and Camp Blanding] to depict setting up real-world communication at forward operating bases in the pacific,” said Senior Airman Gavin Martinez, a radio frequency transmissions systems specialist assigned to the 6th CS and Operation Silent Shadow communication activities coordinator.



Airmen honed their radio communication skills while also receiving advanced training in signal concealment to remain undetected both over the radio and in person; they also practiced operations in low-light conditions.



“This exercise exposes people that normally wouldn’t be assigned to support the frontlines of a conflict with an opportunity to become familiar with tasks they’re going to be expected to execute in a real-world scenario,” said Tech. Sgt. Thomas Lily, an expeditionary communicator assigned to the 290th JCSS.



Participants also learned contingency skills, namely first response care, setting up entry control points and defensive fighting positions. Each new skill built upon the Air Force's multi-capable Airmen mindset which encourages Airmen to learn and execute missions outside of their career fields.

Speaking to the whole airman concept, Martinez states, “It’s readiness exercises such as these that ensure personnel can operate in high-stress conditions and strengthen their ability to do things outside of their normal job, enabling them to be blended in any unit or environment, whenever necessary.”



Joint exercises like Operation Silent Shadow allow 6th CS Airmen the opportunity to hone their ACE capabilities alongside mission experts and to gain real-world experience while on the homefront.