The OC-ALC Talent Acquisition and Outreach Team drives innovation and recruiting

Photo By 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall | From right, Donald Watkins, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex chief of talent...... read more read more Photo By 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall | From right, Donald Watkins, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex chief of talent acquisition and placement, Tina Murphy, an OC-ALC community engagement and outreach specialist, Katrecia Hardy, an OC-ALC community engagement and outreach specialist, Rebekah Valencia, an OC-ALC resource manager, Nicole Creek, an OC-ALC management analyst, Devon Miller, an OC-ALC program analyst and team lead and Ann Wilson, an OC-ALC management analyst photographed at Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, Feb. 3, 2025. The OC-ALC talent acquisition and outreach team engages over 40,000 individuals annually in their mission to build the future workforce. Through their community engagements the team ensures that the talent pipeline remains robust, positioning OC-ALC as a leader in innovation and combat-ready for the warfighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Kaseyann Cornwall) see less | View Image Page

The Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex Talent Acquisition and Outreach Team recruits skilled personnel and inspires future aerospace professionals to ensure warfighting lethality, innovation, and mission success.



With a multidisciplinary team of four talent acquisition specialists and a two-member community outreach team, the OC-ALC recruits 40 to 150 hires monthly while engaging over 40,000 individuals annually in their mission to build the future workforce.



“The OC-ALC Recruitment and Outreach Teams are comprised of some of the most exceptional people I have ever had the privilege to work with,” said Donald Watkins, OC-ALC chief of talent acquisition and placement. “By using their unique blend of skills, experience, and enthusiasm, they foster meaningful relationships both off and on base to get the job done.”



The Talent Acquisition and Outreach Team is pivotal in recruiting and sustaining a robust workforce for the OC-ALC, a cornerstone of the Department of Defense’s maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities. Targeting individuals with aviation, mechanics, and engineering backgrounds, the team casts a wide net through monthly recruitment events. Their efforts range from entry-level hiring to journeyman-level recruitment, ensuring the complex has the expertise needed to maintain operational readiness.



“Our efforts help the Department of Defense prepare for the future by ensuring that the OC-ALC has the workforce to maintain, repair, and overhaul Air Force assets,” said Katrecia Hardy, OC-ALC community engagement and school outreach specialist. “I am passionate about empowering students to reach their goals. It is an honor to walk in that calling daily and serve as part of the Community Outreach Team.”



In addition to direct recruitment, the outreach team actively engages students and communities. They strategically focus on middle and high school students through presentations, college and career fairs, and even weekend events, aiming to spark early interest in aerospace careers. The team engaged over 27,000 students across 131 schools this school year and supported 52 community events.



The team’s holistic approach aligns with OC-ALC’s commitment to fostering a skilled workforce supporting critical Air Force assets. By engaging vocational school students and separating military members from various professions, the team ensures the talent pipeline remains robust, positioning OC-ALC to remain a leader in innovation and combat-ready for the warfighter.



For those interested in joining the team or learning about Tinker's various jobs, visit https://www.tinker.af.mil/jobs. Candidates can send their resume titled, last name, first name in PDF form to OCALC.Jobs@us.af.mil. Resume writing tips are available at Federal Resume Writing Tips. Follow the Tinker Air Force Base Facebook page for updates and upcoming hiring events.