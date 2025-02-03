Two federal agencies are extending the public scoping period for the Columbia River System Operations Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement (SEIS.) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation), or co-lead agencies, are also adjusting the timing of the public meetings to the week of April 7, 2025.

This extension will allow additional time to receive vital public input and engagement on this important topic. USACE and Reclamation are committed to transparency and meaningful public participation, and both agencies are still available to discuss the SEIS and provide information related to this process.

The co-lead agencies will continue operating and maintaining their facilities to meet congressionally authorized purposes.

This is part of the effort to supplement the 2020 Columbia River System Operations EIS (CRSO EIS) that they announced December 18, 2024, in a news release and a notice of intent. USACE and Reclamation recognize the need for additional collaborative dialogue about the system and are seeking input from the public to inform a SEIS during the scoping process.

The co-lead agencies still need public input and invite federal and state agencies, Native American Tribes, local governments, and the public to submit scoping comments relevant to the supplemental NEPA process. The new deadline to submit comments is May 9, 2025. The agencies anticipate holding virtual public meetings the week of April 7. To learn more and submit comments, visit the project website at www.nwd.usace.army.mil/columbiariver.



– 30 –

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.06.2025 Date Posted: 02.07.2025 11:16 Story ID: 490333 Location: PORTLAND, OREGON, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Agencies extend Columbia River environmental review, delay public meetings, by Tom Conning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.