USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s ICE program: using community feedback to improve services, operations, QOL

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Interactive Customer Evaluation (ICE) program allows customers to provide direct feedback about their experiences with garrison services, helping leaders improve the overall quality of services the garrison provides.



"We don't know how we're doing unless the customers tell us,” said Alexandra Casey, a management and program analyst with USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Plans, Analysis, & Integration Office (PAIO). “If there is an issue and we don't know about it, we can't make the necessary changes to fix it."



Managers, supervisors and other leaders regularly review ICE comments to identify team successes and areas where their services need improvement.



Casey said customers can submit ICE comments through the standard Department of Defense ICE website, https://ice.disa.mil, or by scanning the quick response code seen at the front desks or waiting areas throughout the garrison, using a smartphone camera. The website is available on personal devices and does not require a virtual private network nor any DoD or government technology to access.



“The website breaks out ICE services by location,” Casey said. “Make sure to type in the location, then type the service name -- for example ‘postal service’ or ‘housing.’”



When making an online ICE comment, customers simply provide feedback by answering a few questions describing their overall satisfaction of the services received, with space to leave specific comments and notes for improvements.



While comments may be submitted anonymously, customers are encouraged to remain professional in their remarks and provide an email address or phone number so service providers can follow-up.



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz's Command Sgt. Maj. Raymond Wrensch reminds the community that ICE comments serve a dual purpose.



“While ICE is an opportunity for the community to provide honest feedback for improving garrison services, it’s also a chance for customers to leave a "N-ICE" comment, recognizing employees who deliver exceptional customer service,” he said. “Garrison leadership closely reviews all comments and feedback – don’t forget, you can use ICE to acknowledge great service too.”



According to PAIO Chief Charles Azotea, ICE comments have led to noticeable and tangible improvements.



“The garrison has significantly improved customer satisfaction, maintaining a 91% or higher average since July 2024, exceeding the 90% standard,” he said. “This is reflected in increased positive customer comments, highlighting excellent or improved customer service.”



DoD launched the ICE program in 2009. USAG RP is committed to using ICE comments to provide the best possible support to the community.



Feel like making a N- ICE comment now? You can go to the garrison website, https://home.army.mil/rheinland-pfalz/, scroll down and click on the ICE link. Community is USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s number one priority.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

