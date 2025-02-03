405th AFSB works council deputy chairman retires on Army’s 250th birthday year

Courtesy Photo | James “Mac” McGinnis, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s deputy to the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | James “Mac” McGinnis, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s deputy to the commander, presents the U.S. Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal to Manfred Müller at a works council meeting Jan. 30 in Ansbach, Germany. Müller, a German host nation employee and the deputy chairman of the district works council, retired Jan. 31 after serving more than 33 years with the Army. He said it’s unique and special to retire on the Army’s 250th birthday celebration year. (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWÖHR, Germany -- Considering how important the local national workforce is to the 405th Army Field Support Brigade, it’s no surprise the brigade’s deputy to the commander personally visited and recognized the deputy chairman of the district works council at his retirement, recently.



James “Mac” McGinnis presented the U.S. Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal to Manfred Müller at a works council meeting Jan. 30 in Ansbach, Germany. After more than 33 years with the Army, the last 12 as the 405th AFSB’s district works council deputy chairman, Müller officially retired.



“I’m very satisfied with the opportunity I was given to serve as the deputy chairman for the district works council for the past 12 years,” said Müller, who’s assigned to Logistics Readiness Center Bavaria, 405th AFSB, and located in Grafenwöhr.



Before his job with the works council, Müller was a first cook for 11 years in Hohenfels, Germany, and a cook in Vilseck, Germany, for 11 more. The 66-year-old father of two sons and grandfather of two granddaughters, ages 7 and 10, said he’s proud of his 33 years of service with the Army and thinks it’s unique and special to retire on the Army’s 250th birthday celebration year.



“It’s nice for me to retire this year, a very special year for the Army and obviously a very special year for me, as well. Happy birthday, U.S. Army!” Müller said.



Müller, a German host nation employee with the U.S. Army, said he really enjoyed his time with the Army. He said the Army offers many opportunities to excel and grow. For example, besides working at the works council, he also held the additional duty as the brigade’s representative for persons with disabilities for four years.



“It was an important job, taking care of all their needs and any issues they had. And serving as the district works council deputy chairman also involved taking care of our people and their concerns,” said Müller.



“I was on speed dial with the brigade host nation advisor and the brigade deputy commanding officer 24/7,” Müller said, "plus monthly meetings with them and the district works council meetings with all 12 works council representatives once a month.”



Müller is assigned to LRC Bavaria, which directs, manages and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria. LRC Bavaria is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th AFSB. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, and transportation as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management, and property book operations.



LRC Bavaria reports to the 405th AFSB, which is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.