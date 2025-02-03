Huntsville Center Partners with Auburn University Graduate Program

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville has joined forces with Auburn University to offer a specialized graduate certificate program in construction management, equipping personnel with the skills and expertise to excel in the construction field.



The Auburn graduate program in construction management provides the opportunity for U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel to enhance their expertise, improve their knowledge on construction practices and contribute to the Army’s infrastructure and readiness.



“The purpose of the certificate is to provide instruction on comprehensive construction management topics as well as an understanding of the contractual and legal aspects that drive the decision-making process in the construction industry,” said graduate, Mackenzie Searle, USACE Omaha District, Construction Division Contract Administration Branch chief.



By combining academic rigor with practical applications, the program ensures that graduates are equipped to lead the way in construction management, benefiting not only USACE organizations, but also the warfighters supported with every project.



“It is a very rigorous program and was designed to take USACE engineers outside their comfort zone to critically think about all aspects of construction projects,” Searle said. “We were able to immediately apply what we were learning to our day-to-day work.”



The program offers graduate-level training courses in the curriculum to include Construction Cost Estimating, Construction Management and Scheduling, Construction Law and Risk Management as well as specialized topics such as Heavy Civil Construction or Construction Contracting Business.



The program supports professional development by offering courses that meet continuing education requirements for engineers, architects and project managers. Several classes qualify for Project Management Professional certifications, making this program beneficial for those seeking professional credentials.



“Several classes also qualify for my PMP continuing education requirements,” said Darren Mulford, Huntsville Center’s Installation Support and Programs Management Facilities Branch chief, and current participant in the program. “The training is also greatly beneficial to anyone that is involved in the design, construction, project management or award or administration of any building construction projects.”



Students gain deeper understanding and insight into site work, structural systems, building skin types in addition to mechanical, electrical and plumbing components. This training will help give the participants the tools they need to analyze large, complex changes when they occur.



Mulford elaborated on the advantages of the courses, “It gives us the tools to properly plan, assess risks, administer contracts and analyze construction changes and claims.”



Originally conceived in January 2009, the program was created to provide alignment and a baseline common understanding of the components of construction, as many engineering programs around the country do not include that in their curriculum.



Alan Bugg, former USACE Area Engineer at Fort Moore, Georgia and current Associate Professor and Service Learning Chair at Auburn University said, “Our young USACE engineers had to learn construction management skills on the job. So, this program was designed to fill the gap by providing participants with practical construction management skills that are applicable to their everyday duties.”



The program’s impact extends beyond professional development. Graduates leave with a better understanding of the labor, materials, equipment and processes used by contractors, enabling them to improve the design and administration of construction contracts. This expertise translates into better buildings, military bases and support facilities—directly benefiting soldiers and the broader mission of USACE.



“This work helps soldiers by ensuring they have the places, tools and support they need to do their jobs safely and well. Graduates play a vital role in building stronger communities and ensuring the warfighter is better prepared for the future,” Mulford explained.



Beyond individual growth, the program aligns with USACE’s strategic goals of enhancing mission-related competencies and fostering innovation in construction technology. This approach fosters better communication and collaboration with contractors, ultimately leading to more successful project outcomes.



“Because the program is open to contracting officers, project managers, engineers and construction professionals, there is a unique opportunity to have crucial conversations and collaborate outside of the normal workplace,” Searle said.



Participants also gain access to Auburn University’s robust alumni network and professional connections, offering further opportunities to collaborate with organizations outside USACE.



Bugg explained some of the benefits of establishing the program through Auburn, “Auburn is one of the oldest construction management schools, with an outstanding faculty with decades of industry experience.”



“Those leading this program are dedicated to teaching the next generation to ensure there are proficient construction professionals to continue building and supporting our communities,” he said.

