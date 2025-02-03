Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: January 2025 Promotions

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted in January.

    To Senior Airman:
    Seth Baker
    Nia Burton
    Sheldon Bush
    Damarcus Futch
    Angelina Soto

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Adam Galvan
    Lashiya Garrett
    Tierra Hill
    Nancy Martinez

    To Master Sgt.:
    Steve Carvalho

    To Senior Master Sgt.:
    Jonathan Angiulli

    This work, Gaining Altitude: January 2025 Promotions, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

