Gaining Altitude: January 2025 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted in January.
To Senior Airman:
Seth Baker
Nia Burton
Sheldon Bush
Damarcus Futch
Angelina Soto
To Staff Sgt.:
Adam Galvan
Lashiya Garrett
Tierra Hill
Nancy Martinez
To Master Sgt.:
Steve Carvalho
To Senior Master Sgt.:
Jonathan Angiulli
