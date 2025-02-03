Makin Island Wins 2024 SECDEF Phoenix Maintenance Award

SAN DIEGO – The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) was recently announced as the winner of the 2024 Secretary of Defense (SECDEF) Phoenix Award, December 11, 2024.



This is the first time in 40 years that an amphibious ship won the award.



The Secretary of Defense recognizes six field-level military maintenance organizations for outstanding performance. The winning units, two from each category of small, medium, and large, are chosen from active and reserve organizations that perform unit or field-level maintenance. One of those organizations is determined to be the very best and receives the Phoenix Award.



“Winning the SECDEF Phoenix Maintenance Award is a testament to the 'Gung Ho' spirit that drives our Makin Island team every day,” said Capt. Jose Arana, Makin Island’s commanding officer. “Through relentless dedication, innovation, and teamwork, this crew has set the standard for excellence in readiness and performance. Their hard work and commitment to the mission embody the true meaning of ‘Gung Ho,’ and I couldn’t be prouder of what they’ve accomplished by working together.”



Makin Island established itself as an extremely reliable amphibious warship by being the first ever to embark two air combat elements comprised of 10 F-35s, 10 MV-22s, and three MH-60s, which executed more than 12,600 launch and recovery evolutions for over 9,900 flight hours.



“This award was earned by the efforts that Makin Island Sailors and embarked Marines put in day after day to ensure the Air Combat Elements (ACE) and Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) were able to meet operational tasking,” said Lt. Cmdr. Courtney Burrows, Makin Island’s maintenance officer. “I am proud to be their Maintenance Officer; it is their hard work every day that made this recognition possible.”



The crew’s maintenance of shipboard equipment across 15 departments and assigned aircraft contributed to the needed readiness levels, cost savings, customer support, and unit morale necessary to winning this award.



“The work included self-sufficiency, cost savings, out-of-the-box thinking, building on our capabilities with additive manufacturing, using all available resources, and process improvement, not just performing standard maintenance tasks,” said Burrows.



Makin Island is currently in a selective restricted availability while homeported in San Diego.

