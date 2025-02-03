Australia, Japan, Philippines, and United States Conducted Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

The combined defense and armed forces of Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States, demonstrating a collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, conducted a multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, Feb. 5.



This builds upon previous MCAs and our continuing operations together, which strengthen the interoperability of our defense/armed forces doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures. MCAs are conducted in a manner that is consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety and navigational rights and freedoms of all nations. Participating units included the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft from Patrol Squadron (VP) 47; Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class air warfare destroyer HMAS Hobart (DDG 39) and an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter; the Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150); and the Japan Maritime Self Defense-Force Akizuki-class destroyer JS Akizuki (DD 115) and an SH-60K. The U.S., along with our allies and partners, upholds the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and other internationally lawful uses of the sea related to those freedoms.

