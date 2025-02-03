Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Australia, Japan, Philippines, and United States Conducted Multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity

    AT SEA

    02.06.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    The combined defense and armed forces of Australia, Japan, the Philippines, and the United States, demonstrating a collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific, conducted a multilateral Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, Feb. 5.

    This builds upon previous MCAs and our continuing operations together, which strengthen the interoperability of our defense/armed forces doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures. MCAs are conducted in a manner that is consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety and navigational rights and freedoms of all nations. Participating units included the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft from Patrol Squadron (VP) 47; Royal Australian Navy Hobart-class air warfare destroyer HMAS Hobart (DDG 39) and an MH-60R Seahawk helicopter; the Philippine Navy Jose Rizal-class guided-missile frigate BRP Jose Rizal (FF 150); and the Japan Maritime Self Defense-Force Akizuki-class destroyer JS Akizuki (DD 115) and an SH-60K. The U.S., along with our allies and partners, upholds the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and other internationally lawful uses of the sea related to those freedoms.

