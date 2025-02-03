908th connects with next generation of innovators during Maxwell Robotics Competition

The 908th Flying Training Wing supported a robotics competition Saturday, Feb. 1, 2025, on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.



The 908th FTW provided a MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter as a static display, allowing attendees to take photos and ask questions about the unit and the aircraft.



The robotics competition brought together bright young minds from surrounding high schools to test their engineering skill and technological capabilities. Amidst the excitement of the competition was the 908th’s newest aircraft, which stood as a symbol of real-world application of science and technology.



908th Airmen were on hand for the attendees and provided information on the aircraft’s various systems and its role in the U.S. Air Force’s mission. The interactive nature of the display allowed students to not only see the technology up close, but also to understand the crucial role it plays in defense of the nation.



908th Operations Support Squadron’s Chief of Operations, 1st Lt. Troy Smith, expressed that the static is a good way for young people to see how their interests and hobbies can be applied.



“For us to be here and talk about technology in general, it gives them encouragement for their future in what they're doing now,” said Smith. “If we can draw the connection between technology for young adults, they can correlate and see where those interests, hobbies, and desires can lead them to.”



The event highlighted the importance of community to the 908th FTW. The wing looks forward to continuing to build and showcasing STEM education initiatives and potentially inspiring future generations of leaders.

