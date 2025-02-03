Proud Army dad renders oath for his son

Maj. Guster Cunningham IV knew exactly who to ask to render the oath for his December promotion ceremony at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.



That would be his father, Maj. Guster Cunningham III, who is assigned to the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs, where he works as a transformation communications planner at the Pentagon.



“I couldn't think of anybody better to do my promotion, honestly,” Cunningham, 33, said. “He’s a tremendous father, a tremendous man, a tremendous role model.”



The elder Cunningham, 56, enlisted in the Army in 1989 and spent 19 years as a combat medic. He says his grandfather served in World War I, while his father and two uncles served in the Korean War.



“The Army is a family affair for the Cunninghams, on the officer and enlisted sides,” he said, adding that another son, Derek Cunningham, also serves.



The elder Cunningham said he turned 40 while attending Officer Candidate School.



All along, his son had been watching and learning. He said his father didn’t spend a lot of time telling him what to do, but provided guidance about making decisions, about the consequences of one’s actions, and how he would have to live with the decisions he made.



Dad said his son grew up loving sports and studying what he called “human body stuff.” He said once his son found the weight room in 10th grade, he never looked back.



“So now he's like a triathlete … a Spartan guy; and he's very athletic, very fit,” dad said.



“Coming out of high school, I guess I was scared of what the real world was, and job seeking and all that. I just wanted something secure,” the son said.



That led him to ROTC and his commitment to the Army.



He played football at the University of Hawaii. He earned his Bachelor of Science in kinesiology in 2013.



The two were simultaneously students at what is now Fort Moore, Georgia; the father attending the Maneuver Captain’s Career Course, and the son attending the Armor Basic Officer Leader’s Course.



The younger Cunningham served as a tank platoon leader at Fort Carson, Colorado, and deployed twice. He served as a One Station Unit Training company commander, then in South Korea was tasked as a commander in 2nd Squadron, 13th Cavalry Regiment.



He earned his Master of Science in kinesiology from Texas A&M University and now teaches Army fitness at the academy.



The elder Cunningham said his son is doing what he loves, transferring his love for physical fitness and nutrition to the new officers coming out of West Point.



“He's always been focused on trying to be the very best individual that he can be to help others,” the father said.



The younger Cunningham said it was wonderful growing up with two brothers as Army kids, in a loving and supportive family, and he and his wife Abby are raising their three daughters, Saniah, Capri, and London. Yet, the Army offers its own kind of family, he said.



“Those individuals that you bunk with, that you eat with, sleep with, train with, do missions with, execute whatever orders it is, you know, that's your family right there, and they're always going to take care of you,” the son said.



“They're going to have your back. They're going to lift you up when you're down, and you're going to lift them up when they're down.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.05.2025 Date Posted: 02.05.2025