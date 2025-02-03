55th Wing leadership engages Airmen face-to-face amid policy changes

Photo By Chad Watkins | Airmen watch a video of Lt. Gen. John Degoes, Air Force Surgeon General, at the...... read more read more Photo By Chad Watkins | Airmen watch a video of Lt. Gen. John Degoes, Air Force Surgeon General, at the Urschler Theater on Offutt Air Force Base, Jan. 30, 2024. In a series of all calls, senior leaders met face-to-face with personnel to address key policy changes and provide an open forum for discussion. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Watkins) see less | View Image Page

As the Air Force implements significant policy updates, 55th Wing leadership is prioritizing direct engagement with Airmen across the installation to ensure clarity and understanding.



In a series of all calls, senior leaders met face-to-face with personnel to address key policy changes and provide an open forum for discussion.



“With so many directives coming down, we wanted to create an opportunity for Airmen to ask questions and get real-time answers,” said Lt. Col. Joseph Maruska, 55th Wing chief of staff. “This is about ensuring our force understands the changes and feels heard in the process.” The all calls covered a range of topics, including dress and appearance standards, shaving waivers, duty identifiers, physical training requirements, Office of Personnel Management directives, and diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.



“These are dynamic times, and things are moving fast,” said Maj. Quinton Croff, 55th Comptroller Squadron. “We don’t have every answer yet, but leadership is committed to being transparent, addressing concerns, and working through challenges together.”



During the sessions, Airmen also watched messages from Gen. David Allvin, Chief of Staff of the Air Force, regarding dress and appearance updates, and Lt. Gen. John DeGoes, Air Force Surgeon General, on shaving waiver policies.



For many leaders, these discussions represent more than just policy updates—they reinforce a shared identity and mission focus.



“We need to get back to the core of who we are,” said Master Sgt. Rashan Taggart, 55th Comptroller Squadron first sergeant. “If you ask a Marine or Soldier what they do, they’ll say they are a Marine or Soldier. When asked, we should confidently say, ‘I am an Airman’—with a capital A.”





By fostering open communication and direct engagement, 55th Wing leadership continues to reinforce the importance of mission readiness, unity, and adaptability in today’s evolving Air Force.