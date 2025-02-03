ARTEMIS Contract Review Sets Foundation for Mission Success

TUCSON, Az. -- ARCWERX, the Air National Guard’s innovation office, has established its largest innovation-focused task order to date, marking a significant step in defense modernization efforts. The ARTEMIS (ARCWERX Research, Test, Evaluation, Modernization and Innovation Support) task order, awarded under the General Services Administration OASIS Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) Contract, carries a ceiling of $625 million over five years.



The task order, which began processing in 2023, represents the first time the National Guard has implemented such a comprehensive innovation-focused vehicle at this scale. ARTEMIS will support collaboration across multiple mission partners, including the Office of the Secretary of Defense, U.S. Navy, U.S. Army, and U.S. Air Force entities such as AFWERX and Materiel Command



As a small business set-aside, ARTEMIS aims to foster growth and competition within the defense industrial base while supporting ARCWERX's strategic innovation initiatives. The program includes quarterly briefings that will provide ARCWERX with comprehensive visibility into emerging technological developments and innovation trends. These structured sessions will allow small businesses to showcase their progress, demonstrate new capabilities, and highlight technological breakthroughs across defense sectors. This regular cadence of information sharing creates a systematic approach to tracking innovation developments while fostering collaboration between small businesses and defense stakeholders.



The scope encompasses several critical areas including digital engineering, software development and testing, mechanical engineering, aircraft and aerospace systems integration, and prototype development. The task order period extends into December 2029, with task order management occurring at ARCWERX.



Through ARTEMIS, the Air National Guard aims to accelerate the adoption of innovative solutions, identify the potential for efficiencies, and more rapidly transition from concept to implementation. The task order serves as a platform for evaluating ground and aerospace capabilities, conducting special studies, and developing mission concepts of operation.



ARCWERX welcomes collaboration opportunities with agencies across the defense innovation landscape. Organizations interested in learning more about ARCWERX's capabilities and partnership opportunities can visit arcwerx.dso.mil to connect with the ARCWERX team.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2025 Date Posted: 02.05.2025 11:16 Story ID: 490149 Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ARTEMIS Contract Review Sets Foundation for Mission Success, by SMSgt Charles Givens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.