Enabling our warfighters to be all they can be

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- The installation’s Transition Assistance Program (TAP) and the Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC) conducted a Boots to Business (B2B) workshop, at building 511, Jan 29-30, for service members, military spouses, children over the age of 18, and veterans, to develop their abilities to establish a business.



Wilbin Colón Vargas is Fort Buchanan’s Transition Assistance Specialist.



"The B2B provides economic stability, opportunity, and all the tools they need to open and establish small businesses or companies. This workshop and other resources are tools to benefit the service members, military spouses, children, and veterans.,” said Colón Vargas.



Meanwhile, Alfonso J. Fuentes, VBOC's Business Development Counselor, believes that the workshop greatly benefits participants.



"We offer a one-day Boost to Business workshop and the Boost to Business Reboot workshop offered in Spanish for better understanding. Workshops are free, and registration is available through the Small Business Administration website, https://sba.my.site.com. Registration is required for attendance and certification," said Fuentes.



Pedro M. Santos Trelles, a native of Caguas, Puerto Rico, platoon leader at A Company, 65th Infantry Regiment, was one of the 24 participants of the initiative.



"I have attended several workshops and utilized the services of VBOC, gradually gaining valuable knowledge from them. I appreciate all the support and insights they have provided. I share my experience with my subordinates to ensure they benefit from the workshops as I have," said Santos.



Through this transition assistance effort, Fort Buchanan and the U.S. Army strive to enable the service members’ personal growth and professional development while they can be all they can be.



To obtain more information about the installation transition program, contact Wilbin Colon Vargas at (787) 707-3546 or via email to wilbin.c.colonvargas.civ@army.mil.



With an annual investment in the local economy of more than $500 million, Fort Buchanan serves a diverse military community of approximately 15,000 active-duty Reserve, National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve, and Navy Reserve members. Fort Buchanan's mission is to serve as a platform for improving readiness and facilitating the deployment of military personnel anywhere, anytime.