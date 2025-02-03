Chapel holiday visit; a long lived tradition

Carrying on a tradition that dates back to the 1960s, members of the Misawa Chapel team visited Biko-en Orphanage in Shichinohe, Japan, this past holiday season, bringing gifts donated by the Misawa Air Base community.

“The relationship between Misawa Chapel and the Biko-en Orphanage represents a remarkable story of post-war reconciliation and enduring friendship,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Eli Dowell, 35th Fighter Wing chaplain. “The orphanage, located just 35 minutes northwest of Misawa Air Base, was established in the aftermath of World War II with direct support from the Misawa Chapel.”

This bond has been nurtured across generations; the current orphanage director is the grandson of the founding director, further solidifying the connection between Misawa and the children it serves.

“These visits represent more than just community outreach – they embody the essence of our commitment to a strong U.S.-Japan relations at the most fundamental level,” said Dowell. “Each visit builds upon a legacy of friendship that began in the aftermath of World War II and continues to grow stronger.”

Behind each visit is months of planning and coordination across multiple base agencies, ensuring the day is filled with meaningful connections and cultural exchange.

"Our primary goal is to maintain and strengthen the special bond between Misawa Air Base and Biko-en Orphanage," said Dowell. “What truly drives our team is seeing the immediate impact these visits have on the children and knowing we're continuing a tradition that has touched multiple generations.”

In addition to the gift-giving visits, communities of the chapel organized the “Angel Tree” project, ensuring that the children of Biko-en Orphanage experienced the joy of the season. On Dec. 20, 2024, 51 children attended a holiday celebration planned with support from various base organizations, including the 35th Security Forces Squadron and the 35th Logistics Readiness Squadron.

“The collaborative effort from our Logistics Readiness Squadron, Security Forces Squadron, Chapel contractors, and dedicated volunteers demonstrates how this initiative has grown from a simple chapel outreach into a base-wide commitment to community connection,” said Dowell.

Through these initiatives, the Misawa Chapel team, base volunteers and the local community continue to strengthen the bonds between Misawa’s American and Japanese residents, ensuring that the spirit of giving and friendship remains alive for generations to come.

“These special moments give both the children and our base personnel chances to learn from one another, creating memories that will last a lifetime,” said Dowell.

