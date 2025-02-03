Fort McCoy's East Barracks Project, started in 2024, now past 20 percent done

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on a new $27.3 million transient training troops barracks project,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on a new $27.3 million transient training troops barracks project, known as the Fort McCoy East Barracks Project, on Jan. 27, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Contractors began in May 2024 getting the site set up for the fourth transient training troops barracks project at Fort McCoy, which was awarded in February 2024 to L.S. Black Constructors, LLC, for approximately $27.3 million. L.S. Black Constructors is a familiar name in the barracks construction history at Fort McCoy, having built the first two of the 60,000-square-foot transient training troops barracks on post. They also recently built the new brigade headquarters building located in the same block as the barracks buildings. The exact contract amount for the project was $27,287,735. In the award announcement, it states it was “for the construction of the barracks, which will provide housing for enlisted service members undergoing training at the installation.” The building will be able to house up to 400 people and will be more than 60,000 square feet. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol/Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

Work on the fourth four-story transient training troops barracks at Fort McCoy, the East Barracks Project, moved well past the 20 percent completion mark as February 2025 began, said Nathan Butts with the Resident Office of the Army Corps of Engineers at Fort McCoy.



As of Feb. 4, contractors with L.S. Black Constructors on the project could be seen continuing to build a frame section of the building on one side while completing more advanced work on the opposite side of the structure.



Throughout January, the contractors worked through below-zero temperatures to make sure progress continued on this project that will eventually be more than 60,000 square feet and be able to house more than 400 personnel.



Butts said in his Jan. 24, 2025, update about the project that progress was at 23 percent complete and will show even further during the first February update.



In the Jan. 24 update, Butts wrote about the ongoing work to the state-of-the-art barracks.



“Structural steel and steel decking deliveries are ongoing," Butts wrote. "Concrete placement on the center stairs is complete. Metal framing on the first and second floors continues. Contractor has enclosed and is heating areas where concrete placement is occurring to maintain required temperatures.



"Exterior sheeting continues. Fourth floor rebar placement is currently being completed. North section structural columns are being placed," Butts wrote.



Since May 2024, construction of this fourth, $27.3 million barracks project have been in high gear by the contractor who was awarded the project in February 2024. The exact contract amount for the project when it was awarded was $27,287,735.



L.S. Black Constructors is a familiar name in the barracks construction history at Fort McCoy, having built the first two of the 60,000-square-foot transient training troops barracks on post. They also recently built the new brigade headquarters building located in the same block as the barracks buildings.



Through May and June 2024, work went into preparing the site for construction. Then in July 2024, actual construction started. During August 2024, footings and foundation walls were built. And by mid-September 2024, they were ready to move upward in building construction, which again began Sept. 18, 2024, and continues now in February 2025.



The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days, Army Corps of Engineer contract documents show. “Current contract completion date is April 24, 2026,” Butts also wrote.



When complete, the building will be able to house up to 400 people like the other completed barracks in the same block. According to the scope of work, it’s going to be “made of permanent construction with reinforced concrete foundations; concrete floor slabs; structural steel frames; steel stud infill; masonry veneer walls; prefinished standing seam metal roofing; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning capabilities; plumbing; mechanical systems; and electrical systems. Supporting facilities include land clearing, concrete sidewalk paving, general site improvements, and utility connections.”



The building also is being built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures, the statement of work shows.



In the backdrop of this project is more projects, Army Corps of Engineers officials said.



Work also continues as 2025 begins by the contractor to prepare a large swath of the 1600 block on Fort McCoy’s cantonment area to construct the fiscal year 2024-funded $55.75 million Collective Training Officers Quarters Project.



The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), which is also currently working on another major project at Fort McCoy — the fiscal year-2022 funded South Barracks Project, was awarded a contract totaling $55,759,100, according to the Army Corps of Engineers, which is overseeing the project.



For this project, Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office said it calls for the construction of two new 48,000-square-foot, four-story Collective Training Officers Quarters buildings.



Projects such as this also support making an impact in local economies, too. Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for fiscal year (FY) 2023 was an estimated $1.38 billion, Fort McCoy Garrison officials announced in 2024. FY 2023 operating costs of $346 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy.



Much of that includes supporting local communities as well, officials said.



