Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Great Texas Freedom Fest scheduled for April 2025

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Story by Ava Leone 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Community members will have the opportunity to explore JBSA-Fort Sam Houston’s premier military installation at the Great Texas Freedom Fest from 3 to 9:30 p.m., April 12, 2025.

    The installation will open its gates to the public for this event, which is free to all who attend. The theme is “United in Service,” and the open house will feature live music, food trucks, museum tours, military demonstrations, and family activities.

    The activities will include science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM, interactive displays, fitness programs and competitions, military working dog demos, as well as music performances from the Air Force’s “Band of the West,” the 323rd Army Band “Fort Sam’s Own” and the “Spazmatics.”

    The general public should enter JBSA-Fort Sam Houston through Harry Wurzbach Road. Department of Defense ID cardholders should use the Walters or New Braunfels gates. Visitors should keep in mind that weapons of any kind, outside food and drinks, and coolers are prohibited, and all bags will be searched. Please leave pets at home, with the exception of service animals.

    Watch for the latest information on the 2025 Great Texas Freedom Fest on our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/JointBaseSanAntonio/.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 02.04.2025 16:33
    Story ID: 490094
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Great Texas Freedom Fest scheduled for April 2025, by Ava Leone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    GTFF
    FreedomFest2025
    GreatTexasFreedomFest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download