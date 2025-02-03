Great Texas Freedom Fest scheduled for April 2025

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Community members will have the opportunity to explore JBSA-Fort Sam Houston’s premier military installation at the Great Texas Freedom Fest from 3 to 9:30 p.m., April 12, 2025.



The installation will open its gates to the public for this event, which is free to all who attend. The theme is “United in Service,” and the open house will feature live music, food trucks, museum tours, military demonstrations, and family activities.



The activities will include science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM, interactive displays, fitness programs and competitions, military working dog demos, as well as music performances from the Air Force’s “Band of the West,” the 323rd Army Band “Fort Sam’s Own” and the “Spazmatics.”



The general public should enter JBSA-Fort Sam Houston through Harry Wurzbach Road. Department of Defense ID cardholders should use the Walters or New Braunfels gates. Visitors should keep in mind that weapons of any kind, outside food and drinks, and coolers are prohibited, and all bags will be searched. Please leave pets at home, with the exception of service animals.



Watch for the latest information on the 2025 Great Texas Freedom Fest on our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/JointBaseSanAntonio/.

