NUWC Division Newport’s AUTEC, US government donate $50,000 in school supplies to Andros Island

Photo By Public Affairs Office | Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC) Officer in Charge Cmdr. Jeremy S....... read more read more Photo By Public Affairs Office | Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC) Officer in Charge Cmdr. Jeremy S. Reed (right) on Jan. 14 visited local schools on Andros Island after AUTEC, in partnership with other U.S. government agencies, donated $50,000 in supplies to area schools. Also pictured are, U.S. Embassy Nassau’s Senior Defense Official Cmdr. Victor Lange (from left), Family Island Administrator Marlon Leary, U.S. Embassy Charge d’Affaires Kimberly Furnish, and Royal Bahamas Police Force Inspector McNeil Johnson. AUTEC is a detachment of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport. see less | View Image Page

ANDROS ISLAND, Bahamas – As part of its commitment to supporting the local community, the Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport’s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC) recently partnered with other U.S. government entities to donate more than $50,000 worth of supplies to schools on Andros Island, Bahamas.



AUTEC, in partnership with the U.S. Embassy and U.S. Northern Command (NORTHCOM), donated the supplies to Bowen Sound, Behring Point, Staniard Creek and Fresh Creek primary schools. These supplies are vital for creating a conducive learning environment, especially in smaller schools facing challenges in accessing adequate resources.



These contributions are part of a broader effort to enhance the quality of life for residents of Andros Island and to strengthen the longstanding relationship between the U.S. and the Bahamas. The U.S. government remains dedicated to supporting the local community through various initiatives that promote education, health, and sports.



"Serving in the U.S. Navy here in the Bahamas, especially on Andros Island, has been a dream come true,” AUTEC Officer in Charge Cmdr. Jeremy Reed said. “It’s an honor to be trusted with command of such an important installation and I enjoy every day working beside AUTEC’s talented workforce. Having the opportunity to serve my country overseas, strengthen the relationship between the Bahamas and the United States, all while giving back to the amazing people of Andros Island has been truly rewarding."



Operated under the auspices of Division Newport, AUTEC began operations in 1967 as a deep-water test and evaluation range for submarines. Work performed included underwater acoustic measurements, testing and calibrating sonar, and providing accurate underwater, surface and air tracking data on submarines, surface ships, aircraft and weapons. The mission today remains the same.



“The research, development, test and evaluation conducted at AUTEC are critical to warfighter readiness in support of the full spectrum of maritime warfare,” Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings said. “It’s also important that while doing this vital work for the U.S. Navy, we remain good neighbors to the great people of Andros Island. The team at AUTEC does an incredible job in both aspects.”



"I am grateful for the cohesive working relationship that the U.S. and the Bahamas share, and I am more than thankful for acts of kindness that are shown through this partnership,” Family Island Administrator Marlon Leary said. “On behalf of the entire district, I offer our sincerest gratitude to the U.S. Embassy, Charge d'Affaires Kimberly Furnish, NORTHCOM and the AUTEC Navy Base for your generous donations to the primary schools in the district. These items will aid in the advancement of our future leaders, we are forever grateful and we anticipate future partnerships."



"AUTEC has worked hard to be a good neighbor to our Bahamian neighbors in Andros. The provision of fresh water and educational supplies, along with support for local sports teams, underscores our commitment to the well-being and development of the Andros community,” Furnish said. “We are proud to support these efforts and look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the people of the Bahamas."



Information in this report was provided by the Embassy of the United States to the Bahamas.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.