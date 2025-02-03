Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Horne Retires After 40 Years

After a career marked by a never-ending care for others and fostering valuable relationships with other organizations, states and countries, Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Horne officially retired from the Nebraska Air National Guard on Feb. 1, 2025, after a memorable 40-year military career.



“It’s been an incredible journey; what I found over these decades are far more than a career, I found family,” said Horne, who last served as the eighth Nebraska Air National Guard command chief master sergeant.

“From the very beginning I was surrounded by individuals who inspired me and supported me in ways I’ll never forget. There are some defining moments in my career where if that one person didn’t give me a chance, then I might not be where I’m at today and that was what I had throughout my whole career.”



During Horne’s retirement ceremony – held at the Nebraska National Guard’s Joint Force Headquarters with hundreds in attendance -- the resounding theme was how much Horne cared for the Airmen around him and how thankful he was for those who invested in his development and career.



“He invested in people and their development, not just their career,” said retired Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, former Nebraska National Guard adjutant general who selected Horne to serve as the state command chief. “He was always a powerful advocate for his Airmen, firefighters or whomever he was serving.”



Horne’s Nebraska Air National Guard career began in 1985 as a fire protection specialist. Following many years as a Guard firefighter, Horne would go on to serve as the senior enlisted leader for the 55th Mission Support Group, 155th Air Refueling Wing and finally the Nebraska Air National Guard.



Bohac highlighted how involved Horne was in different organizations for helping enlisted members and retired military members while also maintaining relationships with enlisted leaders in the Czech Republic and Rwanda.



Without an empty seat in sight, it was safe to say Horne had a lasting impact on many Airmen and their careers.



“It says something that the entire Civil Engineering Squadron and the firefighters are here to honor you today,” Bohac added. “I think that is quite the testimony."



Maj. Gen. Craig Strong, the adjutant general for the Nebraska National Guard, also noted the attendance for Horne’s retirement ceremony.



“He’s the richest man I know because of the richness of family and friends,” Strong said. “Just look at the ‘standing room only’ for today’s events.”



Strong used two words to describe Horne: humble and kind. He also gave the analogy of running a race stating there are a lot of emotions when reaching the finish line but what is most important is who is waiting at the finish – family.



As Horne retires, three of his children follow his example and continue to serve in the Nebraska Air National Guard.



“It’s mixed emotions, but the fact that I have three kids still with the Air Guard helps with that transition,” said Horne. “Wearing this uniform for 40 years has been one of the greatest honors in my life. I know I will miss it deeply, but I also know that what it stands for will remain a part of me forever.”

