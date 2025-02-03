Medically and Mission Ready

In 1917, the Army Sanitary Corps was created to combat infectious diseases during WWI. Evolving from the Army Sanitary Corps in 1949, the Air Force Medical Service was born. After nearly 20 years of expansion and reorganization of the AFMS, Special Order GA-5 was signed by General Curtis Lemay, which established the BSC on January 28, 1965. Since its inception 60 years ago, the Biomedical Science Corps has evolved and expanded its personnel to better support all sides of healthcare that are needed.



Beyond having a very detailed history, the BSC also serves an immense purpose. Members of the 90th Medical Group BSC certify that all aspects of a military member’s health are taken care of so that the 90th Missile Wing’s mission can be performed daily.



The BSC consists of 13 Air Force specialty codes. Those being physical therapy, optometry, podiatry, physician's assistant, audiology, clinical psychology, clinical social work, occupational therapy, aerospace physiology, dietetics, bioenvironmental engineering, public health, pharmacy, and biomedical laboratory.



The BSC officers and their enlisted counterparts enhance the 90 MW’s mission by fostering a medically ready and fit-to-fight force by providing optimal care. Without them, Airmen’s abilities to perform their duties could be hindered, affecting the mission and creating the possibility of leaving the United States vulnerable.



“Without the BSC career fields, the health and well-being of all Airmen could be impacted; for example, if our force cannot see clearly, get the medications they need, or are put at risk by environmental hazards, national security and safety could be affected, ultimately impacting the mission,” said Capt. Kendall Schwentker, 90th Medical Group clinical pharmacist. “If you aren’t at your healthiest, you cannot perform your best.”



The BSC is celebrated annually during the last week of January to raise awareness and show appreciation to those who help enhance the quality of life for those serving. During this time, BSC appreciation events typically occur, such as community lunches, along with a week-long BSC teleconference. Holding events to demonstrate the importance of the BSC and its members allows for a greater appreciation for those who ensure Airmen are taken care of and make sure that we are always mission ready.

