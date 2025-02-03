Fort Drum residents welcome Wolves on home ice

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (Feb. 4, 2025) -- Fort Drum residents have enjoyed the cold winter weather these past few weeks, which has kept the outdoor ice-skating rink open for recreation in its second season on post.



On Jan. 26, they welcomed some special guests to the community rink when members of the Watertown Wolves hockey team visited for a meet-and-greet autograph session and youth skills clinic. The Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes Resident Advisory Board organized the event to celebrate the re-opening of the rink.



“The turnout for the opening was amazing,” said Chris Altman, Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes RAB president. “I thought the players thoroughly enjoyed skating with the kids and showing them some hockey basics.”



Children of all ages and skill levels skated alongside the pros and teamed up to take shots against the goalies. The Wolves also entertained the audience with a three-on-three exhibition before the rink opened for community skating.



“We would like to thank the Watertown Wolves players and staff, along with our ice rink volunteer team to make this event possible,” Altman said.



Dean Harrison, Fort Drum Mountain Community Homes project director, said the appearance by the Wolves made the re-opening of rink a memorable event for everyone.



“I was ecstatic to see the entire Mountain Community Homes winter wonderland in full use,” he said. “It was heartwarming to host the ice rink season opener with the Watertown Wolves and be surrounded by residents enjoying the packed sledding hill on one side and the playground and dog park on the other.”



Harrison also thanked the Fort Drum Directorate of Emergency Services for their assistance, as well as the Resident Advisory Board for their ongoing support of rink operations.



Mountain Community Homes staff and the Resident Advisory Board promote activities and events throughout the year to nurture a sense of community for Soldiers and their families. This has included, in recent weeks, a snowman-building contest and a Lego design contest. Winter Fun Week is scheduled Feb. 18-21, which will include pizza and dance party events.



For more information about Mountain Community Homes, visit www.fortdrummch.com.



Additional event photos can be viewed at www.flickr.com/photos/drum10thmountain/albums/72177720323620849.

