Heroes of the Bay: MM2 Silvacruz Rescues Family in Kaneohe Bay

Upon the reflective waters of Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Machinist Mate 2nd class Sebastian Silvacruz, a water rescue team member with Waterfront Operations, Headquarters Battalion, MCBH, was called to action on Dec. 4, 2025. As soon as he received a call about a capsized civilian boat in the unpredictable waters of Kaneohe Bay, Silvacruz and his dedicated team sprang into action. The team navigated their craft through the swaying waves, as the gravity of the situation set in—three adults and a small toddler were stranded in the choppy waters, fighting against the elements.



With efficiency, Silvacruz and his team started rescue procedures after locating the distressed family of three in a wrecked boat amongst turbulent waves. Relying on his small boat recovery and search-and-rescue operation training, Silvacruz was able to utilize the arm-to-arm pickup technique and life ring to bring the family to safety on their craft. His heroic actions in the face of danger demonstrated not only his skill but also extraordinary selflessness and unwavering commitment to the lives of others.



“The water does not discriminate, and this is a prime example,” Silvacruz said. “It doesn’t care about age, gender, or race. It was eye-opening seeing a toddler and their family stranded in the water.”



Sailors like Silvacruz often face difficult variables during operations such as working under extreme exhaustion and stress. Waterfront Operations places a strong emphasis on water rescue training aimed at enhancing Sailors' proficiency, effectiveness, and calm demeanor during an emergency. It is vital to approach rescues with a methodical, step-by-step strategy that enables prompt life-saving actions.



In recognition of extraordinary bravery and skill, Silvacruz was honored with a Certificate of Commendation for his heroic contributions to saving the family of three. He served alongside Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kai Vincent and Machinist Mate 2nd Class Bertrand Assigaassiga, demonstrating remarkable teamwork and courage in the face of adversity. Their collective efforts exemplified the highest standards of service and commitment to saving lives.



“Putting the survivors first in that moment and ensuring their safety kept me going,” said Silvacruz.



The remarkable bravery displayed by the Sailors engaged in Waterfront Operations highlights their exceptional small-unit leadership skills and effective life-saving tactics. At MCBH, service members like Silvacruz are not only mentally sharp and physically fit but also spiritually prepared, ensuring they can rise to the call of duty at a moment’s notice.

