Young Army Soldiers Offer Their Story in Q&A Panel at Local Area Schools

NEW ORLEANS — A panel of young, active-duty Soldiers visits local schools in the area for questions-and-answers with students offering their personal stories and experiences of service in an informative setting, February 4-6.



Youthful and hand-selected, each visiting Soldier on the Q&A panel has a distinct career path and skills set that can help high school students understand the experience of joining the Army and its actual benefits.



“Typically, our Company specifically directs and organizes Army events in the area, but this event [Q&A panel] was requested by Senior Army leadership to specifically showcase a younger generation of Soldiers,” Capt. Matthew Gimenez, New Orleans Recruiting Company Commander said.



The following schools welcome the Q&A panel of Soldiers at the following dates and times:

Walter Cohen High School

Tuesday, February 4 12:00 – 2p.m.

Warren Easton High School

Wednesday, February 5 12:00 – 2p.m.

Northshore High School

Thursday, February 6 1:00 – 2p.m.



“It is truly beneficial for these students to see Soldiers closer to their age as it is typical for an Army Recruiter to be older than prospects considering qualifications and career timelines,” Gimenez said. “The fact of how the Army can enhance professional and personal lives of those who join is much more sincere from someone you can relate to.”



Below are names of the visiting Soldiers and details about their respective job in the Army:



Sgt. 1st Class James Marin-Garcia, UH-60 Helicopter Repair/Aircrew Member – 15T

Sgt. William Cotton , Joint Fire Support specialist – 13F

Sgt. Thomas Hensley, Infantryman – 11B

Sgt. Monica Rojas, Parachute Rigger – 92R

Spc. Luis Zamora, Signal Operations Support Specialist – 25U

Spc. Logan Harrison, Shower and Laundry Specialist, 92S



The event is open to parents, students, faculty, staff and other administration.



For information to conduct an interview with the active-duty U.S. Army Soldiers touring NOLA schools for the Q&A Panel, please contact our office; or marta.r.grivins.mil@army.mil at (616)-250-7137

