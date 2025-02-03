Photo Story: Fort McCoy leaders hold first town hall meeting for workforce for 2025

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez provides comments during a town...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez provides comments during a town hall meeting Jan. 23, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. Members of the Fort McCoy workforce attended two town hall meetings where they received updates on news and plans and programs at the installation. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Sheyla Baez-Ramirez is shown with others leading the first Fort McCoy Garrison town hall meeting of 2025 on Jan. 23, 2025, in building 905 at the installation to inform the post workforce about the latest news, directives, and recognize award winners.



Maj. Gen. Joseph Ricciardi, 88th Readiness Division commanding general and the Fort McCoy senior commander, also provides comments during the start of the meeting. Ricciardi provided an update about some important Army changes and thanked the workforce for what they do for Fort McCoy.



“I’ve been trying to make my way around to all the agencies on the installation,” Ricciardi said. “First thing I want to say is thank you everyone for what you do. I spent two years in the G9 and a year at (Installation Management Command). I am intimately familiar with what you do, the challenges that you have in doing what you do every day, the constraints, and all the stuff that you do behind the scenes very unselfishly and that you do not get recognition all the time, which is even more impressive. Especially here, when you’re pushing training units through … they come and go.



“There’s never a ‘thank you, hey, that was fun,’” Ricciardi said. “They’re just ready to get out of here. So, thank you for what you do and for the mission that you prepare to do. We have an incredibly important mission here at Fort McCoy.”



Baez took time first to discuss the Defense Organizational Climate Survey, or DEOCS, that Fort McCoy personnel took in fall 2024. According to the Department of Defense (DOD) Office of People Analytics, the survey is a Congressionally mandated unit-level climate survey that is available to all military commanders and Department of Defense civilian organization leaders. The survey collects information on unit climate, harassment and discrimination, and other aspects of organizational climate.



“Over 1 million people take the DEOCS annually, including military members serving on active duty or in the Reserve/National Guard, service academy students, and DOD civilians,” states the survey definition at https://www.opa.mil/research-analysis/opa-surveys/defense-organizational-climate-survey. “The DEOCS has been collected continuously since it began as the Military Equal Opportunity Climate Survey in 1990. The survey has undergone a number of updates to the content and scope to reflect the needs of the department and the services.”



Another town hall is schedule for April 2025.



