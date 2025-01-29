Serving Up Success: USS John C. Stennis Sailor Sets Sights on All-Navy Volleyball Team

NEWPORT NEWS, VA — Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Micah Boehler has spent the past two years balancing his Navy career aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John. C. Stennis (CVN 74), with his passion for volleyball, a sport he says serves as both a morale booster and a personal outlet. Boehler now has his sights on earning a spot on the All-Navy Volleyball Team.



Boehler's love for volleyball, which began in his hometown of Telluride, Colorado, a town nestled in the Rocky Mountains, has been a constant in his life. Even after joining the Navy in January 2021 and discovering that Stennis did not have a volleyball team, Boehler's passion did not waver. Instead, he sought out opportunities to play elsewhere, leading him to Langley Air Force Base.



"I started playing with them last year when they needed an extra player for a tournament," Boehler explained. "You do not have to be in the Air Force to play, just active duty military. After that, they asked me to join permanently, and I have been playing ever since."



For Boehler, volleyball is more than just a recreational activity—it is a chance to apply the same teamwork and discipline he practices in the Navy. The parallels between military values and volleyball are clear to him.



"A lot of the military's standards, like 'one team, one fight,' are just as relevant in volleyball as they are in our work," Boehler said. "Being on the team has put that mindset into perspective. Whether it is the Navy, Air Force, or Coast Guard, we are all part of the same fight, striving for the same goal."



Despite the challenges of Navy life, Boehler makes time for the sport. He commits five to six days a week to training and competition, sometimes spending three to four hours daily on the court. This demanding schedule has also helped him stay organized and focused on his Navy duties, highlighting his dedication and ability to balance his career with his passion for volleyball.



"Knowing that I need to meet my work expectations to play volleyball has actually helped me focus more," he said. "It is about organization, commitment, and making sure my duties are squared away."



Now, Boehler is aiming for a new milestone: securing a spot on the All-Navy Volleyball Team, which is composed of the top volleyball players across the fleet. The All-Navy Volleyball Team is an exclusive unit that represents the Navy in regional and national tournaments, competing against other military branches and showcasing their skills on the national stage. The application and selection process for the team is highly competitive, involving a series of steps and assessments to determine the most talented players.



The first step is to submit an application through the Navy's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) program. This application typically includes a volleyball resume that highlights the player's experience, skill level, and achievements in the sport. Players may also be required to submit recommendations from commanding officers or coaches to support their candidacy.



Once the applications are received, tryouts are held at various locations across the country. Boehler, who is relatively new to pursuing an All-Navy position, is working on perfecting his skills and preparing for these rigorous tryouts as his application has already been accepted.



This year, the All-Navy Men's Volleyball Team tryouts will take place at Naval Air Station Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida, from April 27 to May 7. The tryouts consist of a series of drills, practice games, and scrimmages, during which players are evaluated based on their technical abilities, athleticism, and teamwork skills. Boehler, who has been playing competitive volleyball since childhood, is looking forward to this challenge.



"This is my first time trying out for the team," Boehler said. "I did not even know enlisted Sailors could play until last year. Now that I know, it is something I am passionate about pursuing."



After the tryouts, the selection committee, which includes coaches and representatives from the All-Navy Volleyball program, will make final decisions on team members. Those chosen will represent the Navy in regional and national tournaments, competing against other military branches and showcasing their skills on the national stage.



For Boehler, representing the Stennis on the All-Navy team would be a significant honor. He is excited about the possibility and is determined to embody the values that the ship stands for. Regardless of the outcome of the tryouts, Boehler's love for volleyball remains unwavering. He plans to reenlist and continue playing for as long as possible.



"I would like to stay in the Navy and play for another three, four, or five years—whatever my body allows," he said. "Eventually, I would love to coach. It is my ultimate goal."



For Boehler, volleyball is not only a sport but a source of personal fulfillment and a way to build the camaraderie that defines military life. Whether on the court or aboard the Stennis, he is committed to the teamwork, discipline, and dedication that drive his success.

